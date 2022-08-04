About this Course

Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to turn insights gathered during the design thinking process into action

  • How to generate solutions and turn ideas into key concepts

  • How to move from ideation to experimentation

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Innovation
  • Innovation Management
  • Design Thinking
Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

What If?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

What Wows?

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

What Wows to What Works

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

What Works

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

