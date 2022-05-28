How do we unlock the transformational power of design thinking? To do this, we must understand that this power lies not in what it encourages us to do, but in who it encourages us to become. We become design thinkers by experiencing design.
No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.
How design thinking done well can impact your practice and outcomes
How to navigate six key phases of design thinking - Immersion, Sensemaking, Alignment, Emergence, Imagining, and Learning in Action
How to develop a Personal Development Plan (PDP) to chart your progress
- Strategic Thinking
- Innovation
- Innovation Management
- Design Thinking
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
