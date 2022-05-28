About this Course

4,001 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How design thinking done well can impact your practice and outcomes

  • How to navigate six key phases of design thinking - Immersion, Sensemaking, Alignment, Emergence, Imagining, and Learning in Action

  • How to develop a Personal Development Plan (PDP) to chart your progress

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Innovation
  • Innovation Management
  • Design Thinking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder