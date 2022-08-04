Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design Thinking: Ideas to Action by University of Virginia
Welcome, designers!
In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, you will carry on the design thinking process begun in our Insights to Inspiration course, beginning with the eighth step in our 14-Step process, bringing the ideas you developed in our Insights to Inspiration course to action. We start this course by asking, “What if?” We’ll use brainstorming in a new and creative way to generate solutions to your challenge, and then learn to take those raw ideas and synthesize them into important concepts. By asking, “What wows?” and “What works?” you will learn to move from ideation to experimentation.
Throughout this journey, you will gather critical skills that will enable you to turn your ideas into action that can have a profound impact on you and your organization....