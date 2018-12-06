Chevron Left
Back to Cracking the Creativity Code: Discovering Ideas

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cracking the Creativity Code: Discovering Ideas by Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

4.7
stars
951 ratings
231 reviews

About the Course

Skill at discovering new ideas, and delivering them, may be one of the most important practical job skills, in today’s and tomorrow’s job market. Creativity is an acquired skill, one that improves with practice. This course aims to empower individuals who believe they have lost their innate creativity, because they, their employers or teachers prefer the three R's: replication, repetition and rote, to innovation. We show how to re-ignite rusty creative powers. During this course, you will learn proven tools, frameworks and concepts useful for discovery– generating an endless stream of new ideas implementing at least some of those ideas with skill and persistence, based on books and articles written by the instructors. In the first part of the course, you will learn a proven structured method for generating and implementing world-changing ideas known as ‘Zoom in, Zoom out, Zoom in’ that makes creativity more accessible to everyone. In the following weeks, you will learn practical proven tools useful for delivering ideas by employing the basic principles of business and management. You will practice the method, use it to tackle challenging real-world needs and produce a 2-3 minutes video presenting your idea. Course Learning Outcomes On successfully completing this four-week course, you will be able to: - Manage a process to generate an unending stream of creative ideas - Lead a process of innovation and implement ideas through all phases from discovery to delivery. - Apply creativity to a wide range of strategic management issues. - Solve problems with a high degree of innovation, creative thinking and risk taking. - Use and apply proven structured method for generating and implementing world-changing ideas known as ‘Zoom in, Zoom out, Zoom in’. - Develop and implement an innovation in your own practice. - Identify new and unfamiliar challenges and reflect on these challenges from a creative point of view, action they require and service they provide. - Demonstrate creative problem solving skills for defining, structuring and solving real world operations management problems....

Top reviews

MD

Jun 5, 2016

Really excellent Course with the great educators. There's a lot that can be learned in this course and applicate in everyday life, especially if you are teacher who transferred knowledge to students.

AA

Oct 15, 2016

Creatively inspiring, great content to reflect and practice upon and great innovation spark, thanks to Prof. Shlomo Maital & Arie Ruttenberg for delivering this creative experience and knowledge.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 232 Reviews for Cracking the Creativity Code: Discovering Ideas

By Dmitriy O

Dec 6, 2018

Seems like all "creative" courses are alike, and this one is no different:

Be creative! Break the rules! Exercise your creativity! *Observe!

And a bunch of case studies and examples of other people being creative.

Bam! I just saved you few hours of a boring mumbling in the videos.

By Elena

Aug 27, 2016

This course has inspired me greatly and filled me with the energy I needed! I look forward to the rest of the course!

Toda raba Prof. Maital!!

By Timothy L A

Feb 10, 2016

The content is really an interesting topic that I'm sure a lot of learners with enjoy. However, the way it is presented needs a lot of work. First, the slides are not masterfully made; proper word count and transitions are not applied. Second, the length of the lessons are not conducive to learning, it needs to be trimmed to shorter lessons or even be cut. Third, it is repetitive and there's too much focus on the unnecessary, the lecture needs to be reviewed. Cracking the creativity code is an interesting topic. However, the lessons were not presented creatively enough.

By Santoria R

Nov 30, 2016

The lectures were very interesting and full of valuable information. I tried another creativity course and preferred this approach much more. I would recommend this course to anybody.

By Gonçalo E

Aug 30, 2016

This course "talks" about a really important subject. - that is probably one of its key benefits.

I got really passionate and worked hard on the theme, and after completing I felt that It did not gave or matched the expectations on the course name/subject .

Benefits:

1)Important theme ( within business context) discussed with good videos and references

2)Historical perspective on Creativity is sound

3)Prof. Shlomo Maital is a warm, highly informed and passionate person about the subject.

4)The course in week 2 and 3 makes you think on your one key creativity processes

And it almost stops there since the purpose of the course gets flawed by the lack of requirements in the peer review, supporting materials and forum "health" that is why the course talks does fail in training/ teaching.

Key points to not advice this course - at least in the paid version - see until n.5

1) Lack of support materials

2) Support based on the ZIZOZI book to be bought outside of the course cost

3)Reading of the ZIZOZI book in the context of the course ( with some answers to the quizzes being in the book and not in the course material)

4) Dive into very interesting methods made only superficially ( Da Vinci Method, IDEO pex) with needs to be explained further.

5) Complete or near complete lack of requirements for the classification of the peer review, making it very flawed ( see the definition of scalability per example and how to rank it)

6) Forum use and reply almost near nullness

I do expect this course to be revised deeply in its execution. ( See per example Agile from Darden to benchmark).

By Michelle J

Feb 7, 2018

I highly recommend taking Coursera courses from Technion. The teacher, Shlomo Maital, is a professor at a world class university that helps students think creatively. I also recommend the next classes in this Creativity segment, which help students create a business plan and get personal insights and professional training.

By fbuitrago@hotmail.com

Feb 11, 2017

Dr. Maital, thank you, thank you very much for helping me and helping the world to have a better lives, for teaching us to have empathy and to think on others living do not matter the race, the continent or the country. I am now learning the ZIZOZI system, and would recommend it to my sons or to everybody.

By Rene v d V

Jul 14, 2016

Great course! I did the 'informal' version, without assignments. Schlomo is a very creative person, who tries to make us more creative as well. Thanks for all the background information! I can see now that our traditional education system might not be the best way to learn..

By Marina D

Jun 6, 2016

Really excellent Course with the great educators. There's a lot that can be learned in this course and applicate in everyday life, especially if you are teacher who transferred knowledge to students.

By Ahmed A

Oct 16, 2016

Creatively inspiring, great content to reflect and practice upon and great innovation spark, thanks to Prof. Shlomo Maital & Arie Ruttenberg for delivering this creative experience and knowledge.

By Patrice M

Feb 27, 2017

Très bon cadre théorique, bons outils opérationnels, excellent prof ! Un cours indispensable pour le développement personnel et la performance collective des équipes.

By David A M B

Jun 20, 2017

Great course, I recommend it 100%, provided the knowledge I was looking for the systematic method to find and implement my ideas in the field of nanoscience.

By Nguyễn Đ H

Jun 15, 2020

Really inspirational and motivative way of instruction. I hope that after completing the course, I can transfer what I've learnt into reality.

By Renuka V M

Feb 15, 2019

This is the best course to understand how to generate creative ideas. Helpful both at personal and professional front.

By Isaac R

Jul 1, 2016

Highly informative and creative. It is a mind opening course into looking at the the world with more possibilities.

By James T S

Jun 13, 2016

The creative process has always intrigued me, and this course will help get beyond any stuckness you may feel.

By Sandra C G M

May 31, 2020

Excellent course with relevant support material. Tests and tasks are important to consolidate knowledge.

By zeki k

May 12, 2020

thanks for the Teacher.. he is really good at it.. and he conveyed his passion to us, successfully

By mohamed M

Sep 2, 2017

one of the best course that i have studied in the field of Entrepreneurship.

By Daniel F

Mar 5, 2016

Great information, given over in an easy to digest and interesting way.

By Amorsolo O J

Dec 1, 2016

I like the course. It broke down things that you could implement to give you more ability to be more creative. I will someday buy the course.

By MinhNNHE130861

Jun 14, 2020

Tôi học được rất nhiều điều về sáng tạo. Quả thật sau những tuần học này, tư duy của tôi đã được phát triển vô cùng tốt.

Thanks so much

By Ashutosh j

Jun 1, 2020

Vvery best course in the world..I am really stunned after seeing the knowledge of sir..i am very happy after completing the course..

By Andre M

May 27, 2016

Professor Maital brings to us amazing insights about creativity based both on research and real cases.

By Nestor T

Apr 24, 2016

This course is very helpful in one's quest to be more creative. The ZiZoZi method is very practical.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder