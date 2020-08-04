About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Instructors

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the Course

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Divergent and Convergent Thinking

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Creativity, Motivation and Observation

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Creativity and Observation

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

