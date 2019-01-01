Professor
Brad Hokanson is a professor in Graphic Design at the University of Minnesota and serves as Associate Dean for Research and Outreach for the College of Design. He has taught an ongoing course on Creative Problem Solving at the University of Minnesota since 2000 and it remains the focus of his academic work. He has received multiple teaching awards at the University.
He has a diverse academic record, including degrees in art [Carleton], architecture [Minnesota], urban design [Harvard], and received his Ph.D. in Instructional Technology from the University of Minnesota. He is a registered architect with a number of award winning projects, although no longer in active practice.
His research focus is on the development of creativity. Within his courses, he has seen increases in measured creativity of 50-70%. He has published his research in a wide range of journals and he has presented the results at various conferences.
He currently is researching the relationship between creativity and achievement in school children, comparing measured creativity with standardized achievement scores in approximately 2000 students in a suburban school district.His new book Developing Creative Thinking Skills is available through Amazon or Routledge. See Resources for direct links.