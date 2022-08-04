About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity
  • Strategic Thinking
  • strategy
  • Design Thinking
  • Innovation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

What is creativity?

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

What is innovation?

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

How creative thinking can lead to innovation

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder