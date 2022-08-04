Creative thinking is one of the most important skills in future work environments. Whether you are working in a large organisation, creating your own startup, or looking for new opportunities in your life, in this course you will learn how to practice creative thinking to come up with innovative ideas.
Creative Thinking and InnovationThe University of Sydney
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Creativity
- Strategic Thinking
- strategy
- Design Thinking
- Innovation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
What is creativity?
5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
What is innovation?
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
How creative thinking can lead to innovation
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
