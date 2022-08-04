Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creative Thinking and Innovation by The University of Sydney
About the Course
Creative thinking is one of the most important skills in future work environments. Whether you are working in a large organisation, creating your own startup, or looking for new opportunities in your life, in this course you will learn how to practice creative thinking to come up with innovative ideas.
Everyone has the capacity to be creative. You don’t have to be in the “creative” sector to use creativity in your work and life. The course provides you with simple tips and techniques to nurture and practice your creative thinking skills. You will hear how the success of Pixar and Nobel Prizes winners is linked to creative thinking and innovation, and how industry experts from Google and IBM use these skills in their work.
This course is delivered with the assistance of the team at INCUBATE - The University of Sydney’s Flagship Startup Program. If you’re part of The University of Sydney community, check out their range of free startup courses and programs here: https://incubate.org.au/...