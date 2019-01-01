Profile

Martin Tomitsch

Professor and Director of Innovation

Bio

Dr Martin Tomitsch is a Professor of Interaction Design and Director of Innovation at the University of Sydney Design Lab, visiting Professor at the Beijing Central Academy of Fine Arts Visual Art Innovation Institute, and founding member of the Media Architecture Institute. His research investigates the way new technologies will shape people’s interactions in cities. His recent books include “Design Think Make Break Repeat – A Handbook of Methods” (BIS) and “Making Cities Smarter – Designing Interactive Urban Applications” (Jovis).

Courses

Innovation Through Design: Think, Make, Break, Repeat

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder