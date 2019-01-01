Dr Martin Tomitsch is a Professor of Interaction Design and Director of Innovation at the University of Sydney Design Lab, visiting Professor at the Beijing Central Academy of Fine Arts Visual Art Innovation Institute, and founding member of the Media Architecture Institute. His research investigates the way new technologies will shape people’s interactions in cities. His recent books include “Design Think Make Break Repeat – A Handbook of Methods” (BIS) and “Making Cities Smarter – Designing Interactive Urban Applications” (Jovis).