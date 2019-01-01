JODY NYBOER, PhD is an Assistant Professor of Design at Syracuse University. Jody has a background in architecture and design, facility planning, teaching, geology, and music. Her scholarly interests are a culmination of her education, experiences, and her natural drive for discovery. Her research includes investigating the relationship of the environment and creative agency in schools and the workplace, online problem-based learning, generative learning, and catalysts that enhance traditional design education. Her didactic-focused research is well-received among the design community and educational technology venues. She is an accomplished academic with a diverse range of instructional expertise; architecture, interior and environmental design, and courses concerning creativity, design thinking, design/globalization, and design/technology/society.