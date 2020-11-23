Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Brilliant, Passionate You by University of Michigan

About the Course

This course is an interdisciplinary look at how we can make each day the best day of our lives by examining the question, “How can you be your most brilliant, passionate self?” You will be joined on this journey by our animated host, Lewis! You will envision your “perfect day” and then slowly deconstruct the elements of that day to better understand key elements such as finding your purpose, defining success, mental and physical health, the importance of community, and navigating risks and challenges. In addition, you will hear stories from a diverse array of individuals, including students, doctors, teachers, professional storytellers, professional athletes, coaches, and others sharing their own journeys, communities, and sources of inspiration. Finally, you will participate in the What’s Your Purpose? Project, utilizing storytelling techniques to share your own purpose and inspire other members of this global learning community to pursue theirs....

SP

Dec 17, 2020

A great class to come back to again and again --- stay inspired and experience the power of learning to transform lives! Thank you everyone for your inspirational lectures and recommended activities.

AT

Dec 13, 2020

It’s such a meaningful course. Throughout my journey of taking this course,I discovered a lot about myself , feel connected with my life purpose , and find inspirations to keep moving forward.

By Kris N

Nov 23, 2020

I recommend this to everyone. The timing of me finding and taking this was so significant to some of my current and long term goals. Thank you

By Richard J

Nov 5, 2020

One of the single most effective coursera experiences EXCEPT for the professor who speaks in front of the white board, which is too far away, and for which he constantly stands in the way, the presentation is not about HIM, but about the concepts to help US. Please have him study some tech takpes on where to stand for taping of courses!!!

By Sonal P P

Dec 18, 2020

By Megha P

Feb 27, 2021

IT WAS REALLY A GOOD EXPERIENCE FOR ME FOR DOING THIS COURSE.IT WAS VERY HELPFUL TO ME TO BECAME MORE CONFIDENT IN MY LIFE.

By Bahar K

Apr 12, 2021

I truly love this course. I have taken long-term therapy and found some answers while listening to the course. I recommend this course to everyone to think about personal journey.

Thank you all the contributors!

By AMT

Dec 14, 2020

By Zoha F

Jul 28, 2021

Very interesting and useful course

By Katlin G

Aug 26, 2021

best class i've taken so far

By Immanuel A

May 11, 2021

In my opinion, the materials would be much better absorbed if accompanied with presentation slides. The overall module structure feels scattered and random.

By Gabriea Z

Jan 27, 2022

​I really enjoyed this course. Usually, I find that most of the courses are boring and I do not finish. However, this one was so interesting and fun that i finished really quick. Congratulations to the people that put it together. Since, I am a 72 years old, I believe that me experiences in life helped me a lot. In addition, I took the course because I had a real interest on learning. Which I did! It also helped me to put some ideas I already had in some kind of order and affirmation of what I already knew.

By Claudine T

Apr 20, 2021

I was happy to see so much different contents that were practical and well written to make it easier to participate. I was able to practice self-reflection and use my writing for a therapeutic outcome.

By Andrew B

Jan 6, 2021

Really good course. I would recommend taking it at age 16, 18, in your twenties, again in your 30s, 40s, and 50s! :-)

By Yuliya A S

Dec 22, 2020

It is fantastic collections of propts and ideas that should help people no matter where they are in their lives.

By Anpeo C

Feb 26, 2021

Very informative and motivating class. thanks for the opportunity. highly recommend this course

By Sophia J

May 5, 2021

Loved this class. I learned a lot about myself.

Thank you

Sophia J

By Luis C G V

Dec 5, 2020

The best course I ever had in year, woow I love it!

By Jay G D

Jan 20, 2021

Thank you for developing this wonderful course!

By Devisree M R

Apr 15, 2021

Supper... Class.. I love this... Wondear full

By Blue W G

Jan 14, 2021

I really did not enjoy the course I just wanted to get through it it was a lot of fluffy, warm feeling it should be called a self-help digest.

By Martina F

Mar 19, 2022

Thank you to all those people who have rked and prepare this course Brilliant Passionate you! Inspiring, energizing,mind provoking, special, learned a lot ,and also it did help me me a lot inthese daysStronglyRecommend!

By Pradip M

Mar 6, 2022

This course allows an individual to dig deep into their minds to discover themselves. It does this with simple approaches which are in the comfort zone & liberating.

By Anthony S

Nov 14, 2021

Enjoyed the whole course, it opened up my eyes to the things that I've been missing out on. That we all have a purpose, its just the want or need to search for it.

By SANA A

Nov 16, 2021

This course has taught me skills that I can apply to my life. I have learnt a lot from this course and look forward to implementing these teachings in my life,

By Jennifer L

Mar 6, 2022

It was great! I hope to use the videos I emailed myself with my students and also for presentations I will give duringduringy education journey.

