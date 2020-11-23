SP
Dec 17, 2020
A great class to come back to again and again --- stay inspired and experience the power of learning to transform lives! Thank you everyone for your inspirational lectures and recommended activities.
AT
Dec 13, 2020
It’s such a meaningful course. Throughout my journey of taking this course,I discovered a lot about myself , feel connected with my life purpose , and find inspirations to keep moving forward.
By Kris N•
Nov 23, 2020
I recommend this to everyone. The timing of me finding and taking this was so significant to some of my current and long term goals. Thank you
By Richard J•
Nov 5, 2020
One of the single most effective coursera experiences EXCEPT for the professor who speaks in front of the white board, which is too far away, and for which he constantly stands in the way, the presentation is not about HIM, but about the concepts to help US. Please have him study some tech takpes on where to stand for taping of courses!!!
By Sonal P P•
Dec 18, 2020
A great class to come back to again and again --- stay inspired and experience the power of learning to transform lives! Thank you everyone for your inspirational lectures and recommended activities.
By Megha P•
Feb 27, 2021
IT WAS REALLY A GOOD EXPERIENCE FOR ME FOR DOING THIS COURSE.IT WAS VERY HELPFUL TO ME TO BECAME MORE CONFIDENT IN MY LIFE.
By Bahar K•
Apr 12, 2021
I truly love this course. I have taken long-term therapy and found some answers while listening to the course. I recommend this course to everyone to think about personal journey.
Thank you all the contributors!
By AMT•
Dec 14, 2020
It’s such a meaningful course. Throughout my journey of taking this course,I discovered a lot about myself , feel connected with my life purpose , and find inspirations to keep moving forward.
By Zoha F•
Jul 28, 2021
Very interesting and useful course
By Katlin G•
Aug 26, 2021
best class i've taken so far
By Immanuel A•
May 11, 2021
In my opinion, the materials would be much better absorbed if accompanied with presentation slides. The overall module structure feels scattered and random.
By Gabriea Z•
Jan 27, 2022
I really enjoyed this course. Usually, I find that most of the courses are boring and I do not finish. However, this one was so interesting and fun that i finished really quick. Congratulations to the people that put it together. Since, I am a 72 years old, I believe that me experiences in life helped me a lot. In addition, I took the course because I had a real interest on learning. Which I did! It also helped me to put some ideas I already had in some kind of order and affirmation of what I already knew.
By Claudine T•
Apr 20, 2021
I was happy to see so much different contents that were practical and well written to make it easier to participate. I was able to practice self-reflection and use my writing for a therapeutic outcome.
By Andrew B•
Jan 6, 2021
Really good course. I would recommend taking it at age 16, 18, in your twenties, again in your 30s, 40s, and 50s! :-)
By Yuliya A S•
Dec 22, 2020
It is fantastic collections of propts and ideas that should help people no matter where they are in their lives.
By Anpeo C•
Feb 26, 2021
Very informative and motivating class. thanks for the opportunity. highly recommend this course
By Sophia J•
May 5, 2021
Loved this class. I learned a lot about myself.
Thank you
Sophia J
By Luis C G V•
Dec 5, 2020
The best course I ever had in year, woow I love it!
By Jay G D•
Jan 20, 2021
Thank you for developing this wonderful course!
By Devisree M R•
Apr 15, 2021
Supper... Class.. I love this... Wondear full
By Blue W G•
Jan 14, 2021
I really did not enjoy the course I just wanted to get through it it was a lot of fluffy, warm feeling it should be called a self-help digest.
By Martina F•
Mar 19, 2022
Thank you to all those people who have rked and prepare this course Brilliant Passionate you! Inspiring, energizing,mind provoking, special, learned a lot ,and also it did help me me a lot inthese daysStronglyRecommend!
By Pradip M•
Mar 6, 2022
This course allows an individual to dig deep into their minds to discover themselves. It does this with simple approaches which are in the comfort zone & liberating.
By Anthony S•
Nov 14, 2021
Enjoyed the whole course, it opened up my eyes to the things that I've been missing out on. That we all have a purpose, its just the want or need to search for it.
By SANA A•
Nov 16, 2021
This course has taught me skills that I can apply to my life. I have learnt a lot from this course and look forward to implementing these teachings in my life,
By Jennifer L•
Mar 6, 2022
It was great! I hope to use the videos I emailed myself with my students and also for presentations I will give duringduringy education journey.