About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Python for Everybody Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Install Python and write your first program

  • Describe the basics of the Python programming language

  • Use variables to store, retrieve and calculate information

  • Utilize core programming tools such as functions and loops

Skills you will gain

  • Python Syntax And Semantics
  • Basic Programming Language
  • Computer Programming
  • Python Programming

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Chapter One - Why we Program?

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Installing and Using Python

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Chapter One: Why We Program (continued)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Chapter Two: Variables and Expressions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Python for Everybody Specialization

Python for Everybody

