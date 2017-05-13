(1484 Reviews)
(4203 Reviews)
KG
Jan 25, 2016
A really simple and what is the most important a clear course.\n\nReally hope that next sessions are created in the same manner.\n\nWill highly recommend to anyone who decides to start studying Python
RT
May 25, 2020
well i am thankful for such platform for providing and me to develop my programming skill, and also for respected sir Charles Russell Severance , the way he teaches i understand from basics of python.
By Eduards K•
May 13, 2017
Excellent, although, even without having any programming experience except some Visual Basic at school about ten years ago, in my opinion the course could have bee more difficult and the pace quicker.
By Rui D•
Jun 22, 2016
Extremely basic but Dr. Chuck is so interesting that you never get bored. You can pass the course in a few days with minimum or even no programming knowledge. It's a good starting point for beginners.
By Bryan T H A•
Jan 28, 2019
Lecture videos were broken into small parts whereby it's easy to understand and digest. Assessment given were relevant to what was taught for each segment. Navigating around course contents were easy.
By Taniya M•
Jun 21, 2017
first time i had done any course online and this was a wonderful experience
I learned all the stuff and the explanation provided was good.
i would like to do more courses from here
thank you!
By Gregory S•
Sep 10, 2018
Great introduction to Python and programming as a whole. Everything is broken down making it easy to understand. Had zero programming experience before and this class made it easy and fun to get into.
By bittu s•
Aug 25, 2019
By Brittany N•
Jan 17, 2016
After trying tutorial after tutorial and exploring many different resources to learn Python, I have finally found one that works! This is a very fun course, and the free textbook is simply incredible.
By Eric V H•
Oct 5, 2017
I did not find this course helpful. The assignments seem to ask for more info that you've been taught in any of the videos. My analogy for the course is this: It's like making a newborn baby watch a video on swimming and then throwing it into the ocean and acting shocked when it doesn't know how to swim. The mentors in the discussion forum are condescending and do not help when you don't understand the terms they are using. I would not recommend this course for beginners.
By Liang Z•
Sep 4, 2016
The professor's lecture is so awesome, however, the content is adjust to the new programming learners. I heared extended part of the course is charged, you can purchased it if you want deeper learning
By Adam K•
Mar 29, 2018
Very good introduction to basic programming. Very easy for beginners in python who have already some programming background - but still extremely useful to quickly and efficiently learn python basics.
By Tristan L•
Jan 3, 2018
Thank you. It was a worthwhile course. Entertaining as well. I just wish that there were more sample homework before the exercises so students could see how the lessons are applied to actual problems.
By Jerol T•
Nov 12, 2016
I completed the course in about three days. I've never programmed before to the learning curve was excruciating but nonetheless I managed to get through and finally get my python feet wet so to speak.
By Shawn M•
Mar 25, 2016
excellent for beginners, very well described, great understanding grasped and its simple, very simple, but thats what makes it 5 star, is that its for anyone or as the title says pythong for Everybody
By Alan W•
Nov 20, 2015
Easy to follow and not boring. The instructor breaks things down in simple form. The Coursera platform is sometimes a bit quirky but otherwise the content in this course I thought was quite excellent.
By Lukas K•
Jun 16, 2017
Very slow pace, might be good for totally beginners BUT if you know anything about CS or programming it will be too slow for you.
By Daniel A J•
Oct 20, 2017
Dr. Chuck has a special ability to teach programming to people who doesn't necessarily have programming background. This is rare among programming teachers, and shows that he is an excellent educator.
By Yared N•
Oct 15, 2017
This course is organized and explained very well. It is moderately challenging, and I recommend it to get interested in Python. The teacher and the assistant staff are very good. I enjoyed the course.
By Githanjali V•
Sep 29, 2019
Extremely well laid out curriculum, to the point videos and excellent book. Built my confidence level to clear the course. Thanks Dr.Chuck for all the hard work and diligence to support the community.
By Bhaskar R U•
Feb 14, 2017
Great teacher Chuck and obviously a great course for people just starting out with programming. Well paced. The suggested timings for the assignments were a bit off, I think, but well, that's just me.
By Yuxin N•
May 25, 2019
this course is extremely suitable for an individual who does not know anything about python. but after i learned the course . it seems like a litter bit of easy. i commend that at the final of the course. the text should tend to more difficult so that people who learn this course can actually improve programming skill
By Mritunjay S•
Jun 7, 2019
i know about a bit of programming language skills by using c or c++. But i also wanted to learn about the python programming language, so i decided to go with coursera & i want to say....waao...Dr. Chuck is awesome, the way he taught is pretty great... i mean to say that... this course is pretty awesome for everyone who want to go with python programming language So, i'm highly recommending to go with this course.
By Hemant V R•
Dec 13, 2018
I really enjoyed the course.
Charles Severance explains every concept in a simple way with good examples.
By sanketi g•
Dec 24, 2018
Best Course I have done on Coursera
By Patrick M•
Mar 6, 2019
Excellent course. The pace was perfect, it was not so long that it was daunting to finish and it did not take too much weekly free time either. Despite this, I was still able to learn a great deal and am still motivated to continue with the rest of the specialization.
By Siddharth•
May 17, 2019
Great way to start. It is excellent for persons with no programming background