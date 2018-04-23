About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
  • Responsive Web Design
  • JavaScript
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week One: Style with Responsive Design

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week Two: Basic Concepts

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week Three: Use Existing Frameworks

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week Four: Experiment!

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

