It used to be the case that everyone viewed webpages on about the same size screen. But with the explosion of the use of smartphones to access the Internet, the landscape of design has completely changed. People viewing your site will now expect that it will perform regardless of the platform (smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer). This ability to respond to any platform is called responsive design.
This course is part of the Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
- Responsive Web Design
- JavaScript
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week One: Style with Responsive Design
What does it mean to have responsive design for your site? How can you tell if your existing site is responsive? This week we will begin with the theories behind the "mobile-first paradigm" - the idea that your mobile site should provide everything needed, not a pared-down version of a good page. We end the week by taking the first concrete step of using fluid measurements in your CSS.
Week Two: Basic Concepts
This week you will get a chance to put the theories into practice using media queries in your CSS. These queries can automatically detect the size of the browser being used to view the page so that you can decide what type of look you want to achieve. There will also be a discussion on common practices for designing your different views at various screen sizes ("viewports").
Week Three: Use Existing Frameworks
After every good programmer has put in time creating sites from scratch, it is common to utilize existing tools out there. After all, why recreate the wheel? The work you have done up to this point will give you the knowledge needed to craft your own unique sites from these frameworks. This week we will work with Bootstrap, a framework that uses HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript (but don't worry if you have never used JavaScript yourself).
Week Four: Experiment!
This week is dedicated to solving those little issues that pop up when you move from theory to practice. We look at more advanced framework options and also hear from people who are using the techniques covered in this course.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.01%
- 4 stars17.55%
- 3 stars3.50%
- 2 stars0.71%
- 1 star0.21%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED STYLING WITH RESPONSIVE DESIGN
This course was very helpful for me to develop an understanding and importance of responsive design. I also learnt the basics of Bootstrap 3 like making navigation-bar, responsive tables etc.
The course is well structured. Content is very clear. lecturer is passionate about teaching. Thanks for the lecturer and Coursera to giving us this opportunity.
Great teaching and course content. Now I know a considerable amount of Responsive web design and can incorporate Bootstrap to accelerate my web development. Thanks, Collen!
I have designed numerous websites over the last 7 years and this course has enhanced my knowledge and encouraged me to move forward in my web development career.
About the Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization
This Specialization covers how to write syntactically correct HTML5 and CSS3, and how to create interactive web experiences with JavaScript. Mastering this range of technologies will allow you to develop high quality web sites that, work seamlessly on mobile, tablet, and large screen browsers accessible. During the capstone you will develop a professional-quality web portfolio demonstrating your growth as a web developer and your knowledge of accessible web design. This will include your ability to design and implement a responsive site that utilizes tools to create a site that is accessible to a wide audience, including those with visual, audial, physical, and cognitive impairments.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.