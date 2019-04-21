MA
Jul 19, 2019
I enjoyed the course very much. Learn a lot of things. And find that in web designing good practices are more important. I have to read articles, blog to update my knowledge and to learn new things.
TT
Sep 25, 2019
Well-structured, well-taught and easy to follow course with great exercises to help improve your skills. I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants to learn responsive web design.
By Karolina R•
Apr 21, 2019
Outdated. Introduces Bootstrap3.
By Fei P•
Mar 14, 2020
It's 2020 now but the course videos are old. I would suggest Coursera to update courses especially for technology courses. I like the interviews very helpful.
By Jackie O•
Apr 10, 2020
Rating this course two stars is solely for the outdated material in the second half of the course. An outdated version of Bootstrap is covered and the bulk of what is taught has been made obsolete by the current version. I took this course as part of the "web design for everyone" series, but would have definitely reconsidered a different class if I knew outdated material would be covered in part of the series.
This rating is no reflection on the instructor for this course. She does a good job of teaching the material.
By Yarosav S•
Apr 6, 2019
Old information about bootstrap 3, need to update a lot.
By Drew C•
May 21, 2019
This course offered a good introduction to wireframing and bootstrap. Unfortunately, it was Bootstrap 3, and now we're on Bootstrap 4 and beginning to move to Bootstrap 5. It's tough to revise a course fast enough to keep up with such changes to quickly developing technologies, but just be aware of it. The additional practice on JavaScript-related information (due to Bootstrap) was also helpful.
By Jack•
Jan 7, 2020
Colleen was great, but this was a weaker title in the series. Good primer on Response Design, but it was relatively shallow, and it hasn't dated well as she uses Bootstrap 3 whereas Bootstrap 5 is about to come out.
By Tim M•
Aug 29, 2019
Should be updated to Bootstrap 4, Flexbox and the CSS-Grid System.
By Sumanth•
Jul 18, 2020
I wish that the bootstrap code could be explained in a more detailed manner.Overall it was a good learning experience.
By Mohammad F A•
Jul 20, 2019
By Nguyen Q H•
Jul 18, 2020
Good
By DARSHAK M•
Oct 22, 2021
Lots of respect and learning from the instructor madam. She is not only knowledgible but also full of patience. Showcased what was needed when and guided perfectly to the areas that she didn't cover. She was pitch perfect around what contents to cover to what extent. Warmest regards.
By Sean H•
Dec 15, 2016
Great teacher, and you get out of this course what you put into it. If you feel like a lot of this is review, then you can skip elements of the course without consequence. If you want to dive in head first, there are plenty of optional practice tasks.
By P R A•
Sep 6, 2020
At first I was not good in designing or responsive designing but after learning about bootstrap from this course I am pretty much confident that I can easily design a website
By Prasun B•
Apr 23, 2020
Great teaching and course content. Now I know a considerable amount of Responsive web design and can incorporate Bootstrap to accelerate my web development. Thanks, Collen!
By Kaustubh S D•
Jan 28, 2022
Course is great! only problem is that Bootstrap 3 is a bit outdated and none of the things except the xs,sm,md and lg breakpoints work.
By Nitish B•
May 28, 2021
It is a good course. But gone old as now Bootstrap 5 is out and it is still version 3. Also Instructor tells and give too less assignments and work.
By Bsef17m043-MUHAMMAD B A•
May 23, 2021
Overall it's a good experience. It's my first online course experience and it's a bit easy, they should make their assessments much harder.
By Leon P•
Dec 20, 2021
The lectures are good and well presented, however the assignments are nearly impossible, where they should be assisting learning
By Deleted A•
Apr 22, 2021
The first 3 courses in this 5 course program are great. I do not recommend the last two. With RWD: I had to re-teach myself Bootstrap to get through Week 3, (its April 2021 as I write), and set aside almost all of the lecture material. I am not going to bother with the capstone course as users are already complaining about how it is outdated and insufficiently supported. And now I intend to exit from this entire program, as I have lost confidence in the program as a whole, and I do not need your certificates. I found an applied arts program that teaches up to date graphic design for user interface and I intend to go there next. The first three courses deserve a better ending! Sorry to be so definitive and critical, but I am paying for Coursera and there is a cost to being frustrated by outdated material when I am ready to learn a lot more. We are still in Covid lockdown and so feelings of frustration are particularly unwelcome.
By Nad H•
Oct 11, 2016
I am really happy with this course as with the other 3 courses I finished from the Web Design for Everybody specialisation by Ms. Colleen van Lent and her team! The videos and materials are clear and easy to understand. The practical tasks are very valuable for grasping the topics. I really very much appreciate the fact that the videos are well planned and there is no going back and forth between screens and confusion by the lecturer.
I would have liked links to more advanced courses in the end of the course.
Thank you for creating this course and making it accessible to everyone!
By Wilfredo E S S•
Mar 23, 2020
El curso me pareció bastante bueno, ya que te enseña detalladamente y desde cero como trabajar con Responsive Design, lo cual te ayuda a que las paginas web se puedan ver bien en diferentes dispositivos. Nos introduce en el mundo de nuevas tecnologías y Frameworks como Bootsrap que nos pueden ayudar a conseguir un resultado final de una manera más rápida, o para los que somos nuevos creando páginas web nos da la oportunidad de ver código y modificarlo para ver que sucede y de esta forma aprender más y afianzar conocimientos.
Muchas Gracias Coursera por la ayuda económica.
By Олена П•
Jun 1, 2017
I have received a general knowledge about the responsive design and how to achieve it with the media queries and Bootstrap3...The course is interesting and really understandable even for beginner! The lecturer gives the feeling of support and involvement during all the educational process. I have got a basic level of the subject, understanding where to go further and different kind of recommendation about additional materials.
By Jim M•
Jun 8, 2016
Dr. Colleen van Lent presents a solid overview of the covered topics. This is my second course by her and I find her easy to follow. I would have preferred to use GitHub rather than CodePen, but it was not difficult adapting.
Overall, I give a big thumbs up for this series of courses. I'm looking forward to finishing the last one in a couple of weeks so I can start the Capstone project.
By Holly E•
Jan 2, 2018
I really enjoyed the professor, Colleen. She did a great job making sure to convey the most important information in an easy to digest way, and as a bonus she got me to laugh a couple times. Responsive design was a bit mysterious to me before I took this course, and now I feel confident in how to design a mobile-first site that will look great on any screen size.
By 松田みずき•
Sep 11, 2020
Colleen is the best professor. Regardless of the profound technical knowledge that she must have (as she is a professor at the University of Michigan apparently) she really understands the beginner's struggle and teaches so well. Though it is an online course, I could enjoy her charming character and sense of humor.