Klementina (Tina) Sula has been teaching "Network Your Way to an International Internship and Career" to students in the Program in International and Comparative Studies (PICS) at the University of Michigan's College of Literature, Science, and the Arts (LSA) since Fall 2015. She also leads seminars, trainings and workshops on various personal and professional development topics with a primary focus on leadership, purpose and networking. Outside of her teaching work, Tina is a fundraising and business development executive with experience in higher education, healthcare, human services and community engagement. She learned how to network from the philanthropists she worked with as she was raising awareness and financial support for the organizations she served. Her networking journey started with her first job out of college when she helped create the College Connections Program at LSA allowing her to meet over 1,100 University of Michigan all over the United States as well as internationally during a three-year period. She benefited from their wisdom and experiences and brought them back to Ann Arbor to share with administrations but, more importantly, Michigan students. Tina’s primary motivation in creating this course “How to Network: Leading Yourself to Lead Others” is to support the leadership journey of a global audience of learners as they prioritize living their best lives. In addition to her fundraising roles, she has also worked for the US Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, the United States Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, the Club de Madrid in Madrid, Spain and for the State Department (Main State) in Washington, D.C. Her international experiences changed her life and she teaches at PICS to encourage more students to pursue international experiences. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, a master’s degree in Public Policy, and a master’s degree in Higher Education – all from the University of Michigan. She has also completed executive training on innovation and leadership from Insead Business School in France. She can be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/klementinasula/.