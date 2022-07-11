About this Course

3,036 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

The Connection Between Leadership, Purpose and Networking

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 93 min), 21 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

The Networking Mindset and the Networking Process

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 145 min), 25 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Self-Leadership

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 20 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Leading Others

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 119 min), 15 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder