Life is a relationship business, and the world is our work. Success in today’s complex, dynamic, and unpredictable world depends on our ability to cultivate, nurture, and activate relationships. This course – designed for students, professionals, and executives – will inspire learners to build a networking mindset and harness the power of networking to solve problems, create opportunities, and live out their respective purposes and goals.
How to Network: Leading Yourself to Lead OthersUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
3,036 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
The Connection Between Leadership, Purpose and Networking
6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 93 min), 21 readings, 2 quizzes
7 hours to complete
The Networking Mindset and the Networking Process
7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 145 min), 25 readings, 2 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Self-Leadership
6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 20 readings, 2 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Leading Others
6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 119 min), 15 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.