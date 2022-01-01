Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Network: Leading Yourself to Lead Others by University of Michigan
About the Course
Life is a relationship business, and the world is our work. Success in today’s complex, dynamic, and unpredictable world depends on our ability to cultivate, nurture, and activate relationships. This course – designed for students, professionals, and executives – will inspire learners to build a networking mindset and harness the power of networking to solve problems, create opportunities, and live out their respective purposes and goals.
A networking mindset is a strategic advantage in life and business. In this course, you will learn what networking really is and how to cultivate a networking mindset. You will also have the opportunity to clarify your purpose, analyze your personal brand, and learn the structure and method to building, nurturing, and activating relationships, so you can network with confidence to achieve your goals – and do so faster. You will also create your own action plan to live out your purpose, both personally and professionally.
This course serves all: from students and recent college graduates who face challenges in translating their degrees and experiences to a job, to professionals who feel stuck and unfulfilled with their lives, to senior leaders and executives who have realized that a networking mindset is necessary to drive greater organizational success and need help figuring out how to go about it....