Strategically Build and Engage Your Network on LinkedIn
Focus on your engagement.
Create and post content strategically.
Complete the steps to publish an article.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to strategically build and engage your network on LinkedIn. Many people in today’s society think that they know how to network but do they really? We will discuss the appropriate manner to use your LinkedIn account to extend your own network. Personal branding is very important to know about within LinkedIn as well. We will delve into how to find the connections that you are looking for. And we will talk about how to maintain your connections. To be successful in this course you will need to have a free LinkedIn account. If you need to get a strong start on your account before joining this course check out the “Create a Profile and Network on LinkedIn” course on Coursera. Some learning objectives that we will cover include ensuring your LinkedIn page has the basics for intermediate involvement on LinkedIn and as we expand your network strategically while establishing your brand. We will work on keeping track of over 500 connections while focusing on engagement. We will learn about creating and posting content as well as creating an article to make your engagement increase. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Have an established LinkedIn account and complete the "Create a Profile and Network on LinkedIn" course on Coursera.
publish an article
engage your network
expand your network
establish your brand
post content strategically
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Ensure your LinkedIn page has the basics for intermediate involvement on LinkedIn and we expand your network strategically while establishing your brand.
Assessment for Tasks 1 and 2
Discuss using strategic ways to expand your network.
Find people in your network using LinkedIn and develop a tracking sheet for your network connections as well as learn how to save content and find it later.
Assessment for Tasks 3 and 4.
Work on focusing on your engagement.
Creating and posting content strategically.
Assessment for Tasks 4 and 5.
Complete the steps to publish an article.
by AIOct 16, 2020
It is a good course, but my suggestion is please upgrade or improve the audio quality because it was unclear.
by SNAug 31, 2020
Some great tips have been shared by Heidi Barker. She is a great instructor
by MDApr 8, 2021
I am pretty well versed in Linked in, but any added knowledge is a plus. Thank you.
by BBOct 27, 2020
Thanks for the very helpful videos. The suggestions and the steps to follow are easy and understandable.
