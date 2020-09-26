Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strategically Build and Engage Your Network on LinkedIn by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to strategically build and engage your network on LinkedIn. Many people in today’s society think that they know how to network but do they really? We will discuss the appropriate manner to use your LinkedIn account to extend your own network. Personal branding is very important to know about within LinkedIn as well. We will delve into how to find the connections that you are looking for. And we will talk about how to maintain your connections. To be successful in this course you will need to have a free LinkedIn account. If you need to get a strong start on your account before joining this course check out the “Create a Profile and Network on LinkedIn” course on Coursera. Some learning objectives that we will cover include ensuring your LinkedIn page has the basics for intermediate involvement on LinkedIn and as we expand your network strategically while establishing your brand. We will work on keeping track of over 500 connections while focusing on engagement. We will learn about creating and posting content as well as creating an article to make your engagement increase. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

ML

Sep 7, 2021

This is very helpful, especially the side by side placement of video tutorial and access to my Linked In account. I was able to follow the instructions. The teacher is amazing! Thank you.

AA

Dec 5, 2021

it was a great experience and too much entertaining to be honest ,\n\nthank you very much . i really learned a lot .

By Marc P

Sep 26, 2020

Really good tips on growing your LinkedIn presence and network. I loved the tips on optimal days to pos b2b posts on Wednesdays and how to create a hyperlink in posts.

By Bebeth B

Oct 28, 2020

Thanks for the very helpful videos. The suggestions and the steps to follow are easy and understandable.

By Syed D N

Sep 1, 2020

Some great tips have been shared by Heidi Barker. She is a great instructor

By ARIFUDDIN B I

Oct 17, 2020

It is a good course, but my suggestion is please upgrade or improve the audio quality because it was unclear.

By Edmundo P G

Dec 26, 2020

conciso y valioso, una guia muy util para nosotros que sabemos algo de linkedin, un muy buen grupo de actividades que serviran como guia para el desarrollo de tu red.

By Amna H

Sep 22, 2020

Good for beginners. If you are advanced with LinkedIn all you will receive from this is a certificate.

By Michael D

Apr 9, 2021

I am pretty well versed in Linked in, but any added knowledge is a plus. Thank you.

By Priska G

May 3, 2021

Thankyou about this new knowledge, but I can understood completely..

By Elsie M

Feb 21, 2021

Interesante, corto y práctico, justo lo que buscaba

By Muhammad G A

Mar 24, 2021

Good course for personal branding through LinkedIn

By Abdul H

Nov 8, 2020

Very Good course learned alot of new things

By Kimmy P

Oct 31, 2020

Thank you! This is very informative. :)

By HARDY C

Sep 20, 2020

Great tips when you're new to LinkedIn

By Suzette P

Mar 24, 2022

the volume very very low not clear

By Nuria L

Jun 30, 2021

Muy claro, sencillo y util

By BK G

Jan 3, 2022

Excellent Course

By DURGESH G

Jul 23, 2021

Great experience

By Mohamed O

Oct 7, 2020

Interesting!

By Luan D T

Apr 14, 2022

Rất thu hút

By Hammad Y

Dec 5, 2020

outstanding

By Ronaldo P

Apr 23, 2022

Very Good!

By Julio R

Apr 11, 2021

Very good.

By Tyrone C H

Oct 25, 2021

​loved it

