What you will learn

  • Understand that having a strong purpose in life is an essential element of human well-being

  • Know how self-transcending purpose positively affects well-being

  • Create a purpose for your life

  • Apply personal approaches and skills to self-change and become and stay connected to your purpose every day

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is a Purpose in Life?

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 73 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How Purpose Organizes our Lives

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

How Purpose Changes our Lives

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

How Purposes Work in Real Life

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

