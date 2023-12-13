University of Michigan
Alexander Technique: Balanced Posture for Ease and Comfort
University of Michigan

Alexander Technique: Balanced Posture for Ease and Comfort

Taught in English

Michelle Obrecht

Instructor: Michelle Obrecht

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Organize the head, neck, and spine to promote spinal length and fluid movement and improve your relationship to the ground.

  • Understand the mental processes behind a new way of inhabiting your body, creating a newfound sense of lightness and freedom in all your movements.

  • Combat stress, anxiety, and discomfort using a different approach to breathing than what you've likely been taught.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

This first module introduces the idea that habit underlies all of our movements, and habits can be unlearned and changed. We also look at accessing different parts of the brain to learn how to move in a completely different way. Finally, we look at the origins of the Alexander Technique at the turn of the 20th century.

What's included

4 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Module two offers a simple exercise to bring you into a better relationship with your body. We take a deep dive into the anatomy of sitting with ease and balance, and how your relationship to your spine governs all of your movements. This stems from balancing your head and pelvis in a more natural alignment that makes sitting easier and promotes stamina.

What's included

4 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Module three discusses some of the mental roadblocks that get in the way of understanding fluid and natural movement. We look at “standing on your own two feet” in a way that promotes a springy and connected relationship to the ground, and how to use gravity to our best advantage. Additionally, we explore the idea that the head leads our lengthened spines; this idea can take us into lighter and freer movement, including something as simple as sitting down in a chair.

What's included

4 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Module four continues the exploration of the lengthened spine in movement. We widen the lens to include the entire torso. We examine the torso’s anatomy and how the concept of “suspension” governs our relationship to our shoulders and the use of our arms. We learn tools to keep us from sinking into heaviness, and take us closer to an expanded sense of self.

What's included

4 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This final module considers the impact of stress on our bodies, and what we can do about it. We explore an approach to breathing that can help alleviate pain and reduce anxiety, jaw tension and insomnia. We also look at how walking has changed over the years, and how we can reintroduce a spring in our steps that keep us moving proactively through life.

What's included

4 videos5 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Michelle Obrecht
University of Michigan
1 Course3,236 learners

