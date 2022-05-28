Explore the growing competitive gaming phenomenon that has changed the lives of millions of gamers and non-gamers alike while challenging the concept of a sport. In this Teach-Out. you'll join a conversation about the history of esports as well as gain an understanding of who participates in esports, how esports teams are formed, and how competitive gameplay works. Hearing directly from competitive players, leaders of collegiate esports programs, and industry insiders, you'll explore the societal impact of esports and look ahead to the future of the industry.
Esports: Leveling Up Teach-OutUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
What are esports?
6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 104 min), 30 readings
