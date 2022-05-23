This course will be focusing on the competitive Esport team and individual professional players. Whether you are playing on a team or competing as an individual, you will find that being a professional Esports player is more complex and nuanced than most people realize. We will be talking a lot about the support staff surrounding players, the intricacy of navigating contracts, and the hardships of committing yourself to professional play.
This course is part of the Esports Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Competitive Esport Teams
As we narrow our scope, we're going to be focusing on the “Competitive Esport Team/Player”. Whether you're playing on a team, or competing as an individual, there are many nuances of being a Esports player that need to be addressed to fully understand what it means to be a professional. We'll be talking a lot about the support staff that you'd be surrounded by, the intricacy of navigating contracts, and getting into the hardships of committing yourself to professional play.
Esports Media
Going into a different direction we'll be talking about the “Esports Media”! Similar to sports, esports has developed its own unique ecosystem of journalism, videos, streaming, social media, and overall content creation. We'll be going into the specifics of those different types of media, and explaining how each one has its uses in making Esports more popular as a whole.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.71%
- 4 stars13.04%
- 3 stars1.44%
- 1 star5.79%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ESPORTS TEAMS AND PROFESSIONAL PLAYERS
The course is really great. I learned a lot about the hardships taken by an Esport team and professional players. It also lets you apply critical thinking in doing the peer review assessment
Gran oportunidad de poder conocer, la organización y el desarrollo de los juegos Esports.
Really love the short yet informative explanation in this course. Would recommend it to those that want to know more about the media and a glimpse of Esports and their personnel
Good introduction info. Wish there were advanced courses
About the Esports Specialization
The Esports Management Specialization prepares students to turn a passion for gaming into a viable career. According to a market report by Newzoo, global esports revenues have reached $906 million in 2018, a year-on-year growth of +38%. Speak knowledgeably about the history, community, and business of esports with future employers and other stakeholders in the industry. Individuals aspiring to launch or already beginning their career in the business of esports. This program suits game developers, finance professionals, community managers, marketers, and project managers. Overview of esports will introduce learners to the roles and influences that game developers have in the industry. Learners get a glimpse into the structures of an organization and how it builds a brand. Learners will also be informed of the jobs available in esports and where to get started in order to be involved.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.