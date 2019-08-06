PM
Mar 12, 2022
The course is really great. I learned a lot about the hardships taken by an Esport team and professional players. It also lets you apply critical thinking in doing the peer review assessment
AJ
Sep 10, 2020
Really love the short yet informative explanation in this course. Would recommend it to those that want to know more about the media and a glimpse of Esports and their personnel
By Benedikt K•
Aug 6, 2019
Again a truly disappointing experience like the first course of this specialization - compared to other courses there is a lot of room for improvement. This is Just some short videos produced by UCI but a lot of links to external sources and other websites. I felt kind of betrayed for a list of links to other websites, all of what I could have googles myself. Even worse: you can‘t complete these courses without a desktop PC and the Microsoft Office Word program. Can‘t recommend at all.
By Sonia G V•
Nov 11, 2020
Again, very poor. I've tried to give it an opportunity but is a waste of time, not worthy.
If you have taken any other course at Coursera you'll be disappointed.
The material consists in one video per week, the rest is just external links.
I repeat from my previous course of this specialization: will you learn something? yes, but not worthy if you pay coursera subscription
I'm giving up on the specialization
By Hugo M C•
Sep 30, 2019
The review system is completely flawed. It is very difficult to get a review even if you share your review link in the forums it does not count, the system needs to find one to make it valid, and there is almost no one taking the course people wait for weeks to get 1 review.
By Omar A R G•
Jun 8, 2021
This course has been of great support for the functions that I currently perform. The guide is very well structured and greatly encourages self-learning
By Ángel L F d l R•
Jul 26, 2019
Very good news for e-sports fans to have the chance of learn here. Very recommended, I have learned a lot, and I have encourage my skills with it.
By Vitoria V•
May 21, 2020
Extremante interessante e completa o estudo dos outros modulos! Além de trazer informações claras sobre o assunto!
By Jessica G G R•
May 24, 2022
Gran oportunidad de poder conocer, la organización y el desarrollo de los juegos Esports.
By Joan S J R•
Oct 4, 2021
Un buen curso para adentrarse en el mundo de los esports
By Aaron F R M•
May 24, 2022
excellent course and very educational
By eyo e•
Sep 10, 2019
Very rich contents. I love the videos
By Tarun S•
Jun 8, 2021
It was knowledgeable
By Jesse C•
Sep 3, 2019
Awesome content
By Kevin E•
Oct 22, 2020
Great course!
By William S•
Mar 10, 2019
Great course.
By Sean M•
Jan 7, 2020
Good introduction info. Wish there were advanced courses