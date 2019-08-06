Chevron Left
Back to Esports Teams and Professional Players

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Esports Teams and Professional Players by University of California, Irvine

4.6
stars
68 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

This course will be focusing on the competitive Esport team and individual professional players. Whether you are playing on a team or competing as an individual, you will find that being a professional Esports player is more complex and nuanced than most people realize. We will be talking a lot about the support staff surrounding players, the intricacy of navigating contracts, and the hardships of committing yourself to professional play. We will also be talking about the Esports media. Similar to sports, Esports has developed its own unique ecosystem of articles, videos, streaming, social media, and overall content creation. We will examine the specifics of different types of media and explain how each has its uses in making Esports more popular as a whole....

Top reviews

PM

Mar 12, 2022

The course is really great. I learned a lot about the hardships taken by an Esport team and professional players. It also lets you apply critical thinking in doing the peer review assessment

AJ

Sep 10, 2020

Really love the short yet informative explanation in this course. Would recommend it to those that want to know more about the media and a glimpse of Esports and their personnel

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Esports Teams and Professional Players

By Benedikt K

Aug 6, 2019

Again a truly disappointing experience like the first course of this specialization - compared to other courses there is a lot of room for improvement. This is Just some short videos produced by UCI but a lot of links to external sources and other websites. I felt kind of betrayed for a list of links to other websites, all of what I could have googles myself. Even worse: you can‘t complete these courses without a desktop PC and the Microsoft Office Word program. Can‘t recommend at all.

By Sonia G V

Nov 11, 2020

Again, very poor. I've tried to give it an opportunity but is a waste of time, not worthy.

If you have taken any other course at Coursera you'll be disappointed.

The material consists in one video per week, the rest is just external links.

I repeat from my previous course of this specialization: will you learn something? yes, but not worthy if you pay coursera subscription

I'm giving up on the specialization

By Hugo M C

Sep 30, 2019

The review system is completely flawed. It is very difficult to get a review even if you share your review link in the forums it does not count, the system needs to find one to make it valid, and there is almost no one taking the course people wait for weeks to get 1 review.

By Paulo A M

Mar 12, 2022

The course is really great. I learned a lot about the hardships taken by an Esport team and professional players. It also lets you apply critical thinking in doing the peer review assessment

By Amir J

Sep 10, 2020

Really love the short yet informative explanation in this course. Would recommend it to those that want to know more about the media and a glimpse of Esports and their personnel

By Omar A R G

Jun 8, 2021

This course has been of great support for the functions that I currently perform. The guide is very well structured and greatly encourages self-learning

By Ángel L F d l R

Jul 26, 2019

Very good news for e-sports fans to have the chance of learn here. Very recommended, I have learned a lot, and I have encourage my skills with it.

By Vitoria V

May 21, 2020

Extremante interessante e completa o estudo dos outros modulos! Além de trazer informações claras sobre o assunto!

By Jessica G G R

May 24, 2022

Gran oportunidad de poder conocer, la organización y el desarrollo de los juegos Esports.

By Joan S J R

Oct 4, 2021

Un buen curso para adentrarse en el mundo de los esports

By Aaron F R M

May 24, 2022

excellent course and very educational

By eyo e

Sep 10, 2019

Very rich contents. I love the videos

By Tarun S

Jun 8, 2021

It was knowledgeable

By Jesse C

Sep 3, 2019

Awesome content

By Kevin E

Oct 22, 2020

Great course!

By William S

Mar 10, 2019

Great course.

By Sean M

Jan 7, 2020

Good introduction info. Wish there were advanced courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder