Before you can have an Esport, you must have a video game to play and a game developer to design it. This course is dedicated to discussing game developers and their relationship with their respective Esport. The content will help you recognize the qualities a video game must have to become a successful Esport. We will examine the diagram demonstrating the various competitive structures commonly found in Esports.
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Game Developers and their Esports
Esports Organizations
Reviews
- 5 stars75.46%
- 4 stars15.33%
- 3 stars3.68%
- 2 stars1.84%
- 1 star3.68%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GAME DEVELOPERS AND ESPORTS ORGANIZATIONS
The peer graded feedback system heavily needs to be reviewed , had a tough time dealing with scam profiles....
Teaches a lot of stuff which as just a viewer of Esports I was totally unaware of. I am really grateful for the teachers and Coursera for helping me to learn.\n\nTHANK YOU
Very informative, would recommend to those who want to venture into eSports
The interviews, articles and videos are really interesting
About the Esports Specialization
The Esports Management Specialization prepares students to turn a passion for gaming into a viable career. According to a market report by Newzoo, global esports revenues have reached $906 million in 2018, a year-on-year growth of +38%. Speak knowledgeably about the history, community, and business of esports with future employers and other stakeholders in the industry. Individuals aspiring to launch or already beginning their career in the business of esports. This program suits game developers, finance professionals, community managers, marketers, and project managers. Overview of esports will introduce learners to the roles and influences that game developers have in the industry. Learners get a glimpse into the structures of an organization and how it builds a brand. Learners will also be informed of the jobs available in esports and where to get started in order to be involved.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.