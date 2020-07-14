About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Esports Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Esports Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Content Review

1 hour to complete
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Final Project Assignment Submission

1 hour to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESPORTS MANAGEMENT CAPSTONE PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Esports Specialization

Esports

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder