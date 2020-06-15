By Erik J•
Jun 15, 2020
This course provides some very good base knowledge, but desperately needs to update its coursework. Most of the readings are from many years ago, and the subjects of those readings have often already been resolved or changed.
By Vitoria V•
May 21, 2020
É um curso resumo de tudo que foi estudado em todos os outros cursos do The Esports Management Specialization. Dessa forma, é um ótimo complemento e uma forma de revisar os estudos.
By Luis H E R•
Mar 17, 2021
Great Course, as a Business Owner I can say it was easy to understand and digestible, I am about to invest in a eSports league.
By Ángel L F d l R•
Jul 29, 2019
Very useful. I felt the chief of my own team for a moment, and it's really wonderful. I can understand why people work on this thinking of they are not working, but having fun, and enjoying something they really love.
By Guillermo Q L•
Feb 8, 2021
Very interesting gives you a panorama of the wonderful world of Esports
By Aaron F R M•
May 24, 2022
excellent course and very educational
By Sean M•
Jan 7, 2020
Good capstone experience
By Kevin E•
Oct 22, 2020
Great course!
By Jonathan M V•
May 24, 2022
Good Course
By Mansor M N F•
Nov 21, 2020
Not much of education