Esports Management Capstone Project by University of California, Irvine

4.5
stars
40 ratings
11 reviews

We will analyze the pros and cons of creating a single or multiple Esport organization and recommend an effective branding strategy for a hypothetical Esport organization based on current Esport branding considerations. You will develop a plan for recruiting funding resources for a hypothetical Esports organization and choose an Esport organization role of interest, other than Owner, and describe your reasoning....

By Erik J

Jun 15, 2020

This course provides some very good base knowledge, but desperately needs to update its coursework. Most of the readings are from many years ago, and the subjects of those readings have often already been resolved or changed.

By Vitoria V

May 21, 2020

É um curso resumo de tudo que foi estudado em todos os outros cursos do The Esports Management Specialization. Dessa forma, é um ótimo complemento e uma forma de revisar os estudos.

By Luis H E R

Mar 17, 2021

Great Course, as a Business Owner I can say it was easy to understand and digestible, I am about to invest in a eSports league.

By Ángel L F d l R

Jul 29, 2019

Very useful. I felt the chief of my own team for a moment, and it's really wonderful. I can understand why people work on this thinking of they are not working, but having fun, and enjoying something they really love.

By Guillermo Q L

Feb 8, 2021

Very interesting gives you a panorama of the wonderful world of Esports

By Aaron F R M

May 24, 2022

excellent course and very educational

By Sean M

Jan 7, 2020

Good capstone experience

By Kevin E

Oct 22, 2020

Great course!

By Jonathan M V

May 24, 2022

Good Course

By Mansor M N F

Nov 21, 2020

Not much of education

