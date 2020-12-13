This course will be covering hot topics in the Esports industry. With Esports exploding in popularity over the last ten years, there are a lot of issues to discuss.
This course is part of the Esports Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Hot Topics in the Esports Industry
Previously, we've talked about a specific section of the Esports industry and how it interacts with the ecosystem as a whole. This week in particular is going to be a bit different in that we'll be covering hot topics in the Esports industry. With Esports exploding in popularity over the last ten years, it's very apparent that there are a lot of issues to discuss. The focus of this week will be more on discussing these topics between your classmates, so remember to be respectful when debating your view.
Collegiate Esports and Career Planning
The final week! To wrap up our “Overview on Esports”, we'll be talking about “Collegiate Esports and Career Planning”. The goal of this week is to understand all the different avenues we've covered previously, and be able to see the choices that are available for you as your pave your way through the Esports world. We'll be talking a lot about collegiate, as that's generally the first step, but we'll also be covering general career planning too.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.55%
- 4 stars13.33%
- 3 stars4.44%
- 1 star6.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM COLLEGIATE ESPORTS AND CAREER PLANNING
A little outdated but it does give a chance to research better for our assignment
About the Esports Specialization
The Esports Management Specialization prepares students to turn a passion for gaming into a viable career. According to a market report by Newzoo, global esports revenues have reached $906 million in 2018, a year-on-year growth of +38%. Speak knowledgeably about the history, community, and business of esports with future employers and other stakeholders in the industry. Individuals aspiring to launch or already beginning their career in the business of esports. This program suits game developers, finance professionals, community managers, marketers, and project managers. Overview of esports will introduce learners to the roles and influences that game developers have in the industry. Learners get a glimpse into the structures of an organization and how it builds a brand. Learners will also be informed of the jobs available in esports and where to get started in order to be involved.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.