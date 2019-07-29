By Ángel L F d l R•
Jul 29, 2019
I really loved. I will use what i have learn to begin an streaming chanel, and tryout my lucky too!!
By Vitoria V•
May 21, 2020
Extremante prático e é possível enxergar as possibilidades de execução dentro do ambiente escolar!
By Omar A R G•
Jun 1, 2021
It gave me tools that will be of great use to me to continue developing projects within the world of video games which provide basic concepts that facilitate understanding to speak the same language with new generations and be more objective in making decisions.
By Aaron F R M•
May 24, 2022
excellent course and very educational
By eyo e•
Sep 10, 2019
I learnt tons from this course
By Kevin E•
Oct 22, 2020
Great course!
By Jessica G G R•
May 24, 2022
Excelente!
By Déo - G A•
Jun 22, 2021
Fine
By Charachol S•
Aug 19, 2021
The lessons were really useful. But I gave a 4-stars because the course depends too much on peer grade review.
By Jason•
Dec 14, 2020
A little outdated but it does give a chance to research better for our assignment
By Kimmo S•
Sep 1, 2020
Pretty easy to finish.
By Sean M•
Jan 7, 2020
Wasn't really all that much on College esports would like to have seen more there.
By Miretta•
Jun 30, 2021
Old material from 2017 and one of the article links leads to an eCommerce technology site.