Learner Reviews & Feedback for Collegiate Esports and Career Planning by University of California, Irvine

4.6
stars
44 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This course will be covering hot topics in the Esports industry. With Esports exploding in popularity over the last ten years, there are a lot of issues to discuss. We will also be talking about collegiate Esports and career planning in order to understand all the different avenues and to examine the choices available for you as you pave your way through the Esports world. We will examine collegiate Esports, as that is generally the first step, but we will be covering general career planning too....
By Ángel L F d l R

Jul 29, 2019

I really loved. I will use what i have learn to begin an streaming chanel, and tryout my lucky too!!

By Vitoria V

May 21, 2020

Extremante prático e é possível enxergar as possibilidades de execução dentro do ambiente escolar!

By Omar A R G

Jun 1, 2021

It gave me tools that will be of great use to me to continue developing projects within the world of video games which provide basic concepts that facilitate understanding to speak the same language with new generations and be more objective in making decisions.

By Aaron F R M

May 24, 2022

excellent course and very educational

By eyo e

Sep 10, 2019

I learnt tons from this course

By Kevin E

Oct 22, 2020

Great course!

By Jessica G G R

May 24, 2022

Excelente!

By Déo - G A

Jun 22, 2021

Fine

By Charachol S

Aug 19, 2021

The lessons were really useful. But I gave a 4-stars because the course depends too much on peer grade review.

By Jason

Dec 14, 2020

A little outdated but it does give a chance to research better for our assignment

By Kimmo S

Sep 1, 2020

Pretty easy to finish.

By Sean M

Jan 7, 2020

Wasn't really all that much on College esports would like to have seen more there.

By Miretta

Jun 30, 2021

Old material from 2017 and one of the article links leads to an eCommerce technology site.

