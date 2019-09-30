JH
May 9, 2020
Great course to get you introduced to the industry of esports. Not too content heavy for an intro course but gets you thinking about the various aspects to be successful in esports.
VS
Sep 10, 2020
Teaches a lot of stuff which as just a viewer of Esports I was totally unaware of.\n\nI am really grateful for the teachers and Coursera for helping me to learn.\n\nTHANK YOU
By Hugo M C•
Sep 30, 2019
In order to pass you need to get your work reviewed by another student and It is very difficult to get a review even if you share your review link in the forums it seems to not count, the system needs to find one to make it valid, and there is almost no one taking the course, so people wait for weeks to get 1 review.
By Benedikt K•
Aug 6, 2019
Truly disappointing experience compared to other courses I took. Just some short videos produced by UCI but a lot of links to external sources / websites. I felt kind of betrayed for a list of links to other websites, all of what I could have googles myself. Even worse: you can‘t complete these courses without a desktop PC and the Microsoft Office Word program. Can‘t recommend at all.
By Ángel L F d l R•
Jul 20, 2019
I loved it. I have improved my knowledge, and I have learned a lot of story about my passion, that are esports.
By Diego C•
Jul 22, 2019
Genial todo la información del tema
By Anthony U•
Jul 26, 2019
Covered a lot of interesting content, the video interviews are the best and I look forward to them because listening to someone with experience is more beneficial to me than reading an article. The reason I gave it 4/5 was because the first assignment topic was laid out as clearly as it could be especially for a first timer who doesn't know how the website works.
By Pablo A B•
Jul 11, 2020
Buen curso para aprender nociones básicas. Agregaría más material de calidad
By Rolando V•
Feb 4, 2020
Very good way to start the course; I enjoyed both the videos and lectures; and in my case, the peer-grade essays were challenging and make me research to actually delever top graded papers. Moving on with the course.
By ALBY K•
Apr 7, 2020
It's a good course on the basis of esports and how the esports industry. The course is very interesting and easy to learn and understand.The interviews were intriguing and was fun to learn about the company.
By Jonathan H•
May 10, 2020
By Vidur S•
Sep 11, 2020
By Jad I•
Mar 5, 2021
Very interesting course. Helped gain lots of insights on the world of Esports, game developers and how Esports organizations fuction!
By Gustavo A I T•
Feb 9, 2021
El curso, es bastante interesante y como para empezar a conocer el mundo de los esports o deportes digitales es de muy importante.
By Shivendu•
Jul 30, 2020
The peer graded feedback system heavily needs to be reviewed , had a tough time dealing with scam profiles....
By Charachol S•
Aug 19, 2021
Good introduction to the e-sports industry for general people or investors who are interested in e-sports.
By Jason•
Nov 17, 2020
Perfect course, and detailed materials with challenging assignments that are simulating the real world.
By Jesse C•
Aug 13, 2019
great content presented in a logical progression with immediately useful application in the real world!
By Brenda L•
Jun 16, 2020
I learned a lot from the resources and media about the fundamentals of Esports!
By Pyae N L•
Aug 17, 2020
I really like this course. It makes me think of to start an eSports Business.
By Shaulkturraul•
Sep 6, 2021
Great introduction course into the Esports scene. Informative and engaging.
By Michael A•
Jan 19, 2021
Very informative, would recommend to those who want to venture into eSports
By Francesco B•
Jul 28, 2020
It's very well done and it gives a general idea on the Esports!
By Jorge T•
Apr 24, 2021
The interviews, articles and videos are really interesting
By Vitoria V•
May 21, 2020
Ótimo curso! Essencial para ter uma base de eSports!
By Maria G•
Oct 20, 2020
Detailed and very easy to adapt to!
By SAHIL K•
Oct 13, 2020
Name a better platform i'll wait