Learner Reviews & Feedback for Game Developers and Esports Organizations by University of California, Irvine

4.6
stars
162 ratings
46 reviews

Before you can have an Esport, you must have a video game to play and a game developer to design it. This course is dedicated to discussing game developers and their relationship with their respective Esport. The content will help you recognize the qualities a video game must have to become a successful Esport. We will examine the diagram demonstrating the various competitive structures commonly found in Esports. Esports, just like traditional sports, have their own professional organizations. These organizations strive to become successful businesses that win, make a profit, take care of their professional players, and attract a large audience. We will explore the factors that contribute to an Esports organization’s success, including branding, positioning, structuring the organization and funding sources....

Top reviews

JH

May 9, 2020

Great course to get you introduced to the industry of esports. Not too content heavy for an intro course but gets you thinking about the various aspects to be successful in esports.

VS

Sep 10, 2020

Teaches a lot of stuff which as just a viewer of Esports I was totally unaware of.\n\nI am really grateful for the teachers and Coursera for helping me to learn.\n\nTHANK YOU

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 46 Reviews for Game Developers and Esports Organizations

By Hugo M C

Sep 30, 2019

In order to pass you need to get your work reviewed by another student and It is very difficult to get a review even if you share your review link in the forums it seems to not count, the system needs to find one to make it valid, and there is almost no one taking the course, so people wait for weeks to get 1 review.

By Benedikt K

Aug 6, 2019

Truly disappointing experience compared to other courses I took. Just some short videos produced by UCI but a lot of links to external sources / websites. I felt kind of betrayed for a list of links to other websites, all of what I could have googles myself. Even worse: you can‘t complete these courses without a desktop PC and the Microsoft Office Word program. Can‘t recommend at all.

By Ángel L F d l R

Jul 20, 2019

I loved it. I have improved my knowledge, and I have learned a lot of story about my passion, that are esports.

By Diego C

Jul 22, 2019

Genial todo la información del tema

By Anthony U

Jul 26, 2019

Covered a lot of interesting content, the video interviews are the best and I look forward to them because listening to someone with experience is more beneficial to me than reading an article. The reason I gave it 4/5 was because the first assignment topic was laid out as clearly as it could be especially for a first timer who doesn't know how the website works.

By Pablo A B

Jul 11, 2020

Buen curso para aprender nociones básicas. Agregaría más material de calidad

By Rolando V

Feb 4, 2020

Very good way to start the course; I enjoyed both the videos and lectures; and in my case, the peer-grade essays were challenging and make me research to actually delever top graded papers. Moving on with the course.

By ALBY K

Apr 7, 2020

It's a good course on the basis of esports and how the esports industry. The course is very interesting and easy to learn and understand.The interviews were intriguing and was fun to learn about the company.

By Jonathan H

May 10, 2020

Great course to get you introduced to the industry of esports. Not too content heavy for an intro course but gets you thinking about the various aspects to be successful in esports.

By Vidur S

Sep 11, 2020

Teaches a lot of stuff which as just a viewer of Esports I was totally unaware of.

I am really grateful for the teachers and Coursera for helping me to learn.

THANK YOU

By Jad I

Mar 5, 2021

Very interesting course. Helped gain lots of insights on the world of Esports, game developers and how Esports organizations fuction!

By Gustavo A I T

Feb 9, 2021

El curso, es bastante interesante y como para empezar a conocer el mundo de los esports o deportes digitales es de muy importante.

By Shivendu

Jul 30, 2020

The peer graded feedback system heavily needs to be reviewed , had a tough time dealing with scam profiles....

By Charachol S

Aug 19, 2021

Good introduction to the e-sports industry for general people or investors who are interested in e-sports.

By Jason

Nov 17, 2020

Perfect course, and detailed materials with challenging assignments that are simulating the real world.

By Jesse C

Aug 13, 2019

great content presented in a logical progression with immediately useful application in the real world!

By Brenda L

Jun 16, 2020

I learned a lot from the resources and media about the fundamentals of Esports!

By Pyae N L

Aug 17, 2020

I really like this course. It makes me think of to start an eSports Business.

By Shaulkturraul

Sep 6, 2021

Great introduction course into the Esports scene. Informative and engaging.

By Michael A

Jan 19, 2021

Very informative, would recommend to those who want to venture into eSports

By Francesco B

Jul 28, 2020

It's very well done and it gives a general idea on the Esports!

By Jorge T

Apr 24, 2021

The interviews, articles and videos are really interesting

By Vitoria V

May 21, 2020

Ótimo curso! Essencial para ter uma base de eSports!

By Maria G

Oct 20, 2020

Detailed and very easy to adapt to!

By SAHIL K

Oct 13, 2020

Name a better platform i'll wait

