What you will learn

  • Understand and explain the world’s most pressing problems (focus: poverty & inequality, ecosystem degradation & biodiversity loss, climate change)

  • Critically analyze the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their relationship to the world’s most pressing problems

  • Use frameworks and evidence necessary to develop solutions and Apply skills learned to implement solutions

  • Assess relevant solutions that would help realize the SDGs and at the same time solve the pressing problems

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introductions to the Course

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Climate Change

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Poverty and Inequality

3 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 100 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Biodiversity Loss and Ecosystem Degradation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

