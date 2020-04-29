CT
Dec 6, 2020
Really enjoyed this course! Great insight into addressing sustainability and learning about the SDG's. I believe it will help me greatly in my education and will help me live a more sustainable life.
HE
Oct 27, 2020
a great course! not stressing just the right amount of difficulty. they give so many references, articles, and reading materials for students to learn more than what they discussed.
By Prottoy R•
Apr 29, 2020
Content is fantastic. But I am not fully satisfied with all of the instructors. The basic problem that I have felt that while delivering theoretical lectures, the session should be more interactive, there should be clear real life examples and more lively environment so that a learner never feels bored for even a moment. It was a bit horrible experience about the performance of the University of Michigan, sorry to say.
By Mohammad K F•
Apr 24, 2020
Poor voice quality, noise, poor delivery!
By Johannes V•
Jul 27, 2020
This course is extremely insightful, although my career has primarily focused on wellbeing for the past 5 years, I now more than ever see the importance of knowledge pertaining to sustainability and to Development. If you want to get some vital information on the systems and operations of creating successful sustainability initiatives and the planning of development programs this course will steer you in the right direction. It is relevant and up to date.
By Priyanka C•
Jun 28, 2020
This is a very relevant & informative course which helps us to understand sustainability and development beyond the SDGs as suggested by the name itself. I would highly recommend this course for all the sustainability enthusiasts. The teaching is very versatile and highly updated which gives a very clear picture of the current situation of our planet.
By Yalda S•
Jun 10, 2020
This course was incredibly helpful for understanding sustainability. The lectures was extraordinary good and useful, on a very well described pattern. I learned a lot and suggest it to anyone interested or works in the field of sustainability. I appreciate the contribution of the professors at University of Michigan.
By Oluwadare J S•
Jul 7, 2020
A brilliant expose (should I say) on the subject of sustainability and development. Learned a lot. I appreciate most of all the efforts of the Professors, Associate Professors, and other academic staff for pulling this together. Now I have an advantage because of you all. Cheers
By Trish P•
Jun 6, 2020
A highly informative course. Truly enjoyed taking it and learned an enormous amount. I look forward to taking more courses on the subject. Highly recommend the course for anyone who is interested in sustainability and development.
By Ciara T•
Dec 7, 2020
By hans e•
Sep 1, 2020
This course is really great! It could increase our concern about this world, I hope you can enjoy your time while learning this course. After that, let's make our move to support the SDGs program
By LEE C G J•
May 30, 2020
This course is insightful and eye-opening. I certainly found it useful and would not hesitate to recommend anyone with interest in sustainability or development to attend.
By R. M S H•
Jul 16, 2020
Excellent course for everybody!! You can gain great knowledge about SDGs and modern day world's real problems and how to face them globally. Cheers!!!!
By Poonam S•
Aug 29, 2020
Very nice and informative course with various examples with research from around the world. Thank you University of Michigan for the course.
By GAURAV R•
Aug 25, 2020
The concept of beyond the sustainable development goals helped me to learn the importance of environment and factors effecting environment.
By Sachin S•
Jun 24, 2020
A well designed course on sustainable, environment and the future. Highly recommended and thank you the Michigan University and the Team.
By Ramesh S•
Jun 26, 2020
Excellent Course, This course help to successful implementation of SDG. Addressing Sustainability and Development for livelihood.
By Syed M H•
Oct 3, 2020
Extremely lengthy course...but overall the information was beneficial.
By Wouter V•
Jun 7, 2020
There were quite some technical issues with sound but equally slides that were very difficult to read. Though the information was clearly presented, the level of depth was a bit disappointing. The use of more live cases could have brought more dynamic to the course. As this is an area in which I work, I think that I did not benefit as much as I would have expected. As a European citizen, I was wondering if a US institution could really provide sufficient background given its administration's stance and skepticism on environmental and social issues. Of course, this institution cannot be held accountable for that.
By SANJANA P 1•
May 11, 2021
This is a very relevant and informative course that helps us to understand sustainability and development beyond the SDGs as suggested by the name itself. The program has taught me to see economic, social, and environmental development through the lens of climate change, poverty, and inequality. It provided me the guidance to identify and analyze the prevailing global issues and challenges which need to be addressed for a better and more sustainable future for all. I would highly recommend this course for individuals interested to learn more about sustainability and development.
By Vasundhra J•
Mar 26, 2021
The programme has taught me to see the economic, social and environmental development through the lens of climate change, poverty and inequality. It has also helped me understand the prevailing global issues and challenges which need to be addressed for a better and a more sustainable future for all. I really recommend this course for every individual to learn about SDGs and how to achieve them.
By Emma O•
Jan 4, 2021
This course gives a great overview of sustainability with ample opportunities for more in-depth research if a sub-topic catches your attention. It's designed so you can include it in any field. My only criticism is that some of the information at the end (eg poverty is not responsible for most environmental problems) would be helpful at the beginning to better frame some of the discussions.
By Naela C P•
Jul 8, 2020
I loved the cases and examples they give through each module. They really give consice and non-bias information which is really useful for both beginners and intermediates in the area. The teachers explain in detail and outlighting the importance of doing something as well as redefining the sustainable development concept, in order to encourage a more complete view.
By Leo M D•
Oct 20, 2021
I am beyond grateful that I participated in the Course on Sustainable Development Goals in Addressing Sustainability and Development. I gained lot of new perspective and insights that are beneficial as I carried out my responsibilities as an educator and global citizen to take informed action and decision towards realizing the interdependent global goals.
By Corinne R•
Nov 29, 2020
I actually wish this course was longer! I felt like it provided a well-rounded introduction to sustainability and development that didn't feel overwhelming, but still made me feel as though I learned a great deal. As a conservation researcher, I will be using material I learned from this course to inform my future research directions.
By Thian Q Z•
Jul 31, 2021
This course certainly has deepened my knowledge in sustainability and development. Its case studies are very thought-provoking with highly relevant real-world problems which is a plus for me. I highly recommend this course to those who are interested in pursuing a career or studies in SDG or STEM.
By Saksham J•
Oct 3, 2020
Really great course to help explain the benefits and the meaning of the 17 SDGs of the UN. I would like to thank Symbiosis School of Economics for giving me the opportunity to study this course and the University of Michigan for introducing this course to increase awareness about the 17 SDGs.