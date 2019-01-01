Kelli A. Sullivan, Ph.D., is a Lecturer in the Division of Anatomical Sciences, Department of Surgery and an Associate Research Scientist in the Department of Neurology. Dr. Sullivan received her Ph.D. from the Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology at the University of Kentucky in 1990. Her research career focused on diabetic neuropathy (DN). She has authored or co-authored 39 research articles and three book chapters on development and disease models in the nervous system. In 2006, she began teaching within the Medical School at the University of Michigan. She now is involved in team teaching of Medical Gross and Neuroanatomy, Undergraduate Gross Anatomy and Graduate Neuroanatomy.