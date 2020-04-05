Effective communication is a core skill that nearly every health professional will need and use during their careers. Yet, few health professionals receive even basic training in how to design communications to be clear and successful. As “foundational skills,” the content in this course can be applied to both oral and written communication, within and beyond health.
Define and collect important information about a target audience in order to make appropriate decisions about the communication effort
Select an audience-appropriate communications goal
Craft a clear, concise core message for a communication effort
Deploy at least two different types of narrative structures to support communications about health topics
- Health Communication
- Storytelling
- Communication
- Messaging
- Tailoring communications
University of Michigan
Week 1
In Week 1, we will consider how knowing your audience and your specific goals are the critical first steps to designing effective communications.
Week 2
In Week 2, we will focus on developing clear takeaway messages so that communications can achieve their objectives.
Week 3
This week, we focus on using plain language to avoid jargon, and continue to practice finding a clear central message.
Week 4
In Week 4, we will learn how to use narrative forms to tell the story of science and how to think about the larger macro-structures of messages, especially when your message is designed to advocate for your central point.
Very well executed... Core message, inverted triangle model, ABT. ... Thank You very much Dr.Brian
Dr Brian is an excellent teacher with precise and discrete ideas amalgamated together so well to get an overall core of the communication skills was way too easier and clear. Thank you so much.
It is a well designed course and has helped us understand the basics and structuring required for Health Communication
thank you very much for this skills gain course,this course is very helpful to increase my communicating skills.a lot of thanks to instructer and team coursera.thank you very much.
