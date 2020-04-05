About this Course

What you will learn

  • Define and collect important information about a target audience in order to make appropriate decisions about the communication effort

  • Select an audience-appropriate communications goal

  • Craft a clear, concise core message for a communication effort

  • Deploy at least two different types of narrative structures to support communications about health topics

Skills you will gain

  • Health Communication
  • Storytelling
  • Communication
  • Messaging
  • Tailoring communications
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

