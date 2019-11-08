Chevron Left
Effective communication is a core skill that nearly every health professional will need and use during their careers. Yet, few health professionals receive even basic training in how to design communications to be clear and successful. As “foundational skills,” the content in this course can be applied to both oral and written communication, within and beyond health. Learners will develop the skills to: analyze and tailor a communication effort for different audiences, develop clear messages, create logical and compelling stories, understand and apply important considerations with language as well as nonverbal communication. This course is valuable and appropriate for both beginning and experienced health professionals who need to communicate effectively with other professionals, patients, policymakers, or the broader public.. Content is relevant to public health professionals, clinicians of all types (medical, nursing, dentists, social work, etc.), health advocates, and scientists and researchers in any health domain.....

VA

Apr 5, 2020

Dr Brian is an excellent teacher with precise and discrete ideas amalgamated together so well to get an overall core of the communication skills was way too easier and clear. Thank you so much.

KV

Jun 18, 2021

thank you very much for this skills gain course,this course is very helpful to increase my communicating skills.a lot of thanks to instructer and team coursera.thank you very much.

By Marwa S

Nov 8, 2019

This was honestly the best MOOc I attended until now. I feel it will have direct implications on my career. It had clear messages and enough examples and assignments to allow you to practice what you learn.

By Alberto S I G

Apr 6, 2020

It was great, give me a lot of new and easy skills, I complete recommend this course for all kind of professionals

By Grigorios K

Nov 2, 2020

This course will help you build real-life communication skills. An amazing instructor will help you to communicate clear messages in a more effective way through a curriculum that is well organized, easy-to-follow and constantly interesting.

By Smita P

Jun 13, 2021

I​t was an amazing course to learn from the experienced faculty.I am glad that i had made the right choice.I am a Researcher in Service Marketing in Public Health domain and i am sure it will be helpful in my Phd work. Thank you

By Vinit A

Apr 6, 2020

By IHEZIE M C

May 28, 2020

AWESOME. THANKS A LOT

By Priya A

May 5, 2020

Very helpful!

By Nicole M

Dec 16, 2019

I loved the Half Life practice - the rest was a bit redundant for me and my background - that is not to say it is irrelevant for others

By Mary L C

Jul 22, 2020

The course is good, peer reviews are not if they count toward final score. Peer reviews are too variable to mean much.

By BANGURA M S

Mar 14, 2022

I have gained a lot from this course. I learnt ideas in this course that I did not learn during my four-years as a journalism student in my undergraduate. I am grateful. Thank you,Prof.

I deeply enjoyed the practical session on how to present a message with consistency from 1 minute,30 seconds and 8 seconds.

You made me actualized my dream of earning a certficate in Health Communication. Thank you.

Best wishes

Mohamed S Bangura (a Sierra Leonean)

PhD student-Clinical Medicine(Health Management)-China

Email: okentumohamed@gmail.com

By Mariana J

Feb 15, 2021

Professor Brian Zikmund-Fisher does a great justice to what we I expected from the course. Simple, yet very interesting. Practical and, honestly, useful in many other scenarios outside the Healthcare world. This is the sort of course most of us should have been exposed to, during University years. Hope an more intermediate level course comes soon.

By Kanhi R V

Jun 19, 2021

By Christien Y R G

Sep 12, 2021

I have learned a lot in this course. It is not boring because they provide not only readings but also video. Thank you so much!

By Prabhat G

Jun 27, 2021

It is a well designed course and has helped us understand the basics and structuring required for Health Communication

By Latha N

Jun 24, 2021

Very well executed... Core message, inverted triangle model, ABT. ...

Thank You very much Dr.Brian

By Juan C G C

Apr 2, 2021

Excelente curso, da herramientas muy buenas para las bases de la comunicación.

By Whitney H

May 18, 2021

A great course that helps simplify messages for complicated topics.

By Subhashini S

Jul 29, 2021

Found it valuable, explained clearly and in simple terms

By MARIA C

Oct 23, 2021

Excelente,gracias por lo compartido!!!

By Sivan K

Feb 14, 2022

So important, so useful, great method

By Arbresha �

Jun 30, 2020

I’m glad I was part of this course.

By OFEIBEA

Jul 25, 2020

PROGRAM WAS EXCELLENTLY DELIVERED

By ABHIJIT B

Jun 7, 2021

 “Extremely Satisfied,”

By Luis Á C G

Jun 25, 2021

Excelente curso

By Shakil A S

Mar 31, 2021

amazing!

