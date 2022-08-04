About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Interviewee Skills
  • Public Speaking
  • Writing
Instructors

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 minute to complete

Communicating with the Public: Overview

1 minute to complete
1 reading
Week2
Week 2
3 minutes to complete

Part 1: Introduction to The Big Idea

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week3
Week 3
1 minute to complete

Part 2: The Audience & You

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week4
Week 4
1 minute to complete

Part 3: Defining Your Goal & Finding Common Ground

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

