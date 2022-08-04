Rooted in theater, journalism and humanities practices, this course presents tools and techniques that help you improve your public-facing communication skills, particularly when describing your work to a lay audience. Whether it’s a 30-second elevator pitch or speaking to a large organization, “Communicating with the Public” will boost your confidence in any speech-communication scenario.
Communicating with the PublicUniversity of California San Diego
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Communication
- Interviewee Skills
- Public Speaking
- Writing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Instructors
Valeri Lantz-Gefroh, MFADirector of Communication Education, Sanford Institute for Empathy & Compassion
163 Learners
1 Course
Evonne Kaplan-Liss, MD MPHDirector, Center for Compassionate Communication, Sanford Institute for Empathy & Compassion
163 Learners
1 Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 minute to complete
Communicating with the Public: Overview
1 minute to complete
1 reading
3 minutes to complete
Part 1: Introduction to The Big Idea
3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
1 minute to complete
Part 2: The Audience & You
1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 minute to complete
Part 3: Defining Your Goal & Finding Common Ground
1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.