Starweaver
Verbal Communications and Presentation Skills
Starweaver

Verbal Communications and Presentation Skills

Taught in English

3,383 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Tj Walker

Instructor: Tj Walker

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.4

(19 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Express ideas clearly and persuasively

  • Engage audiences effectively

  • Deliver impactful presentations 

  • Develop effective speaking skills

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Communication skills are essential in business and in life. Imagine yourself feeling comfortable and confident anytime you have to communicate with colleagues, bosses, customers, prospects, or clients. You can quickly walk and talk like someone who has experienced communication skills. This verbal communication course will give you all the tools you need to interact with customers, clients, colleagues, and bosses in the modern workplace. The course is designed with hyper-efficient methods so that you can learn all communication skills basics in 90min.

What's included

19 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.4 (11 ratings)
Tj Walker
Starweaver
2 Courses5,250 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 19

4.4

19 reviews

  • 5 stars

    68.42%

  • 4 stars

    15.78%

  • 3 stars

    5.26%

  • 2 stars

    5.26%

  • 1 star

    5.26%

MK
5

Reviewed on Nov 2, 2023

SL
5

Reviewed on Nov 16, 2023

GP
5

Reviewed on Sep 20, 2023

View more reviews

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions