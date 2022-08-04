Marcy McGinnis is a co-founder of Exact Communication, and a certified professional career, leadership, and communication coach. She uses her extensive experience in broadcast media and higher education to help others with their professional career goals and communication needs. Marcy’s career at CBS News spanned three decades. She rose from an entry-level secretary through the producing ranks to the #2 position in the news division. In her senior leadership role at CBS News, she ran worldwide news coverage and newsgathering, and was at the helm for monumental stories including 9/11, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Hurricane Katrina, political conventions, elections, and more. Prior to her SVP role, she was stationed in London and in charge of CBS News coverage and newsgathering of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. As the London Bureau chief, she won three Emmy awards for CBS’s coverage of the death of Princess Diana. After CBS News, Marcy became founding associate dean of the Stony Brook University School of Journalism, where she taught and trained hundreds of future TV, radio, print, and digital journalists. At Stony Brook, she also played a crucial role in the creation of the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science and was part of the team that trained scientists to communicate their work in the U.S. and around the world from 2009 to 2020. As a career coach, Marcy believes that strong leadership is at the core of professional success whether one is at an entry level, mid-career, or executive level. She guides professionals in all stages of their leadership and career development. She also helps professionals improve their public speaking, presentation, and storytelling skills by strengthening their confidence with all types and sizes of audiences, in person or virtually, on multiple outlets including television, radio, podcasts, digital, or print.