Profile

Sonja G. Schuetz, MD

Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology

    Bio

    Dr. Schuetz is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of Michigan. She received her MD degree and a Master of Science degree in Psychology at Eberhard-Karls-Universität in Tübingen, Germany. She trained in Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, and completed a clinical and research Sleep Medicine fellowship at New York University. Dr. Schuetz’ teaching focuses on neurologic and sleep disorders, and she is involved in the training of medical students, residents and sleep medicine fellows at the University of Michigan. Her primary research interest is the relationship between sleep disorders and adverse health outcomes such as strokes and heart attacks.

    Courses

    Sleep Deprivation: Habits, Solutions, and Strategies Teach-Out

