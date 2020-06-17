About this Course

97,510 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Anatomy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the integumentary system anatomy and function

  • Understand the skeletal system anatomy and function

  • Learn joint classifications, function, and clinical correlations

  • Learn skeletal muscle anatomy and function

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Anatomy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(10,989 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Skeletal System

11 hours to complete
35 videos (Total 165 min), 3 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Joints

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 93 min)
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Skeletal Muscle

9 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 111 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Integumentary

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANATOMY: MUSCULOSKELETAL AND INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEMS

View all reviews

About the Anatomy Specialization

Anatomy

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder