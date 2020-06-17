In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you will learn how the components of the integumentary system help protect our body (epidermis, dermis, hair, nails, and glands), and how the musculoskeletal system (bones, joints, and skeletal muscles) protects and allows the body to move.
Understand the integumentary system anatomy and function
Understand the skeletal system anatomy and function
Learn joint classifications, function, and clinical correlations
Learn skeletal muscle anatomy and function
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Skeletal System
Joints
Skeletal Muscle
Integumentary
I enjoyed this course very much. The video course lessons were great. It refreshed my memory on things I’ve learned years ago and I would definitely recommend this to other people.
Professor Alsup is an amazing anatomy professor. She is charismatic and very knowledgable. Almost at no point at any time was my attention away from the content. Well done! Great job UMICH!
Very useful course for everyone. It may be hard sometimes for people who did not studied any medicine related topics but if you eager to learn then it is worth it. Thank you.
The assessments covers a very long session however I enjoyed the overall session except the long time run of assessment. Usually assessment is taking more than an hour...
About the Anatomy Specialization
In this Specialization you will explore human anatomy using a systems approach, and a vast library of multimedia materials, so you may understand the features of different organ systems in relation to the human body’s form and function.
