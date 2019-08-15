NO
Nov 2, 2020
I give you a give Star cause you are a great and good course and I have more information to know to this topic thank you so much and also thank you to a professor here thank you ma'am God bless
DP
Dec 3, 2021
I am very pleased with the initial course in this specialization. The four-week duration is perfect for the amount of weekly hours I could put in. I expect to start the next course right away.
By Mohamad A Z H•
Aug 14, 2019
i had 3 issues with this course :
1- the instructor's way of teaching is kinda boring.
2-the MCQs do not match with the instructor's video
3-cadivers are really ill defined
4-subtitles had many fatal mistakes and weren't reviewed and change when reported
By Mary P•
Jan 19, 2020
I thoroughly appreciate the class being presented with a high level of technical professionalism. I thought the professor was excellent, and I look forward to continuing my studies.
By Nicolás A H P•
Feb 22, 2019
Its an entry level course, but its actually very well created and organized. I liked it very much. Im on medical school and enrolled to refresh my memory and it helped a lot
By Praisy P M•
Mar 20, 2019
I am so thankful for this course, it was to the point and well informed.
By Syed M•
Jun 18, 2020
Professor Alsup is an amazing anatomy professor. She is charismatic and very knowledgable. Almost at no point at any time was my attention away from the content. Well done! Great job UMICH!
By Saul A H N•
Apr 14, 2019
Excelente contenido y excelente profesor. Además de tener contenido muy completo es muy fácil de estudiar y la información es exacta (sin tanta paja). LO RECOMIENDO TOTALMENTE.
By Sean M C•
Jun 21, 2020
Excellent class! Great coverage of important material, clear presentations and images and fair quizzes. It would be nice to have PDF downloads of the presentation slides.
By RAVI K N•
May 19, 2019
Well compiled course for understanding the topics as well as enabling the readers to make contribution.
By Anna M•
Oct 16, 2019
This course would benefit from a competent instructional design professional. Pedagogically, this is a course that simply lists anatomical parts. There is no synthesis of information which would help the student truly understand and retain knowledge of anatomy. The lectures often don't match the tests and are clearly not in the order they were made.
the visuals are not very helpful, since the cadaveric images lack detail and contrast to truly be educational.
The video lectures either should be done by professional actors or lecturers that are engaging and aware of camera angles (showing bones which are invisible at the given angle and then testing on it is poor pedagogical practice).
Overall, the information is presented in often too detailed or insufficiently detailed fashion, which leaves one with more questions than answers.
By Rebekah A•
Apr 5, 2020
The instructor was very good and gave very organized lectures. The slides and visuals were very helpful in understanding exactly what the instructor was talking about.
By Celia P•
Nov 14, 2019
I am a very visual learner and I had a lot of trouble following along with everything and accurately labeling. Especially during the bone section it would be better to have diagrams rather than pointing to a bone. All the diagrams used were from a real cadaver which was interesting to see however, since there were so many things it was hard to distinguish completely and it would have been perfect if there was also a drawn example to compare it too; it would also have helped for the students so they can easily draw it. Finally, every section was well organized but I think having the overall view and placement in the body would've helped to fully process all the information.
By Francisco M•
Jan 28, 2019
Very interesting topic, and the explanations are very clear. I missed some more advanced graphics for some lessons, not just the body
By Abdallah t h•
Aug 13, 2019
the level of this course was more scientific than cousrse i had taken it in my university
By Gianna D•
Oct 6, 2019
very informative and thorough. Great info provided.
By Daniela M V•
Aug 27, 2019
Great explanations, useful graphics, great teacher.
By Shrinkhala K•
Jul 10, 2019
great refresher course. very clear language.
By Julia G•
Jul 7, 2019
Great review course.
By Cristina Z•
Apr 27, 2019
Excellent!
By RAIBA N•
May 1, 2020
Assalaamu Alikum:) I had a very good experience of this course. Dr.kathleen Alain is an amazing lecturer Maa Shaa Allah. Thank you so much for the certificate Inn Shaa Allah it will surely help me alot in future.
By Luis E G y G•
Feb 25, 2019
Excellent course, great to learn basic and intermediate knowledge about muscular, skeletal and integumentary systems, the videos are very well explained, quizzes are comprehensive, overall a great experience.
By ALEJANDRA S•
Jul 5, 2020
Puedo decir que fue exelénte las explicaciones que se daba acerca de cada tema, así mismo al momento de explicar las partes lo hacia de forma que era comprensible y los ejemplos eran muy útiles.
By Catrease M•
Jan 20, 2021
I enjoyed this course very much. The video course lessons were great. It refreshed my memory on things I’ve learned years ago and I would definitely recommend this to other people.
By Haleema S•
Sep 2, 2020
i was being able to learn and strengthen my knowledge about basic anatomy through this course i am really grateful to the authority for giving such an opportunity to us for learn
By Carlos R R G•
Aug 16, 2019
it is a really good course, maybe the onl thing that could make it better would be a better explanation of ligaments, and a couple of videos with the movements of each muscle,
By Pedro•
Aug 11, 2019
Great course for those just starting anatomy study or wanting to review basics learned in college.