Learner Reviews & Feedback for Anatomy: Musculoskeletal and Integumentary Systems by University of Michigan

4.8
stars
1,873 ratings
425 reviews

About the Course

In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you will learn how the components of the integumentary system help protect our body (epidermis, dermis, hair, nails, and glands), and how the musculoskeletal system (bones, joints, and skeletal muscles) protects and allows the body to move. You will engage with fascinating videos, lectures, and anatomical visual materials (illustrations and cadaveric images) to learn about these properties and functions....

Top reviews

NO

Nov 2, 2020

I give you a give Star cause you are a great and good course and I have more information to know to this topic thank you so much and also thank you to a professor here thank you ma'am God bless

DP

Dec 3, 2021

I am very pleased with the initial course in this specialization. The four-week duration is perfect for the amount of weekly hours I could put in. I expect to start the next course right away.

By Mohamad A Z H

Aug 14, 2019

i had 3 issues with this course :

1- the instructor's way of teaching is kinda boring.

2-the MCQs do not match with the instructor's video

3-cadivers are really ill defined

4-subtitles had many fatal mistakes and weren't reviewed and change when reported

By Mary P

Jan 19, 2020

I thoroughly appreciate the class being presented with a high level of technical professionalism. I thought the professor was excellent, and I look forward to continuing my studies.

By Nicolás A H P

Feb 22, 2019

Its an entry level course, but its actually very well created and organized. I liked it very much. Im on medical school and enrolled to refresh my memory and it helped a lot

By Praisy P M

Mar 20, 2019

I am so thankful for this course, it was to the point and well informed.

By Syed M

Jun 18, 2020

Professor Alsup is an amazing anatomy professor. She is charismatic and very knowledgable. Almost at no point at any time was my attention away from the content. Well done! Great job UMICH!

By Saul A H N

Apr 14, 2019

Excelente contenido y excelente profesor. Además de tener contenido muy completo es muy fácil de estudiar y la información es exacta (sin tanta paja). LO RECOMIENDO TOTALMENTE.

By Sean M C

Jun 21, 2020

Excellent class! Great coverage of important material, clear presentations and images and fair quizzes. It would be nice to have PDF downloads of the presentation slides.

By RAVI K N

May 19, 2019

Well compiled course for understanding the topics as well as enabling the readers to make contribution.

By Anna M

Oct 16, 2019

This course would benefit from a competent instructional design professional. Pedagogically, this is a course that simply lists anatomical parts. There is no synthesis of information which would help the student truly understand and retain knowledge of anatomy. The lectures often don't match the tests and are clearly not in the order they were made.

the visuals are not very helpful, since the cadaveric images lack detail and contrast to truly be educational.

The video lectures either should be done by professional actors or lecturers that are engaging and aware of camera angles (showing bones which are invisible at the given angle and then testing on it is poor pedagogical practice).

Overall, the information is presented in often too detailed or insufficiently detailed fashion, which leaves one with more questions than answers.

By Rebekah A

Apr 5, 2020

The instructor was very good and gave very organized lectures. The slides and visuals were very helpful in understanding exactly what the instructor was talking about.

By Celia P

Nov 14, 2019

I am a very visual learner and I had a lot of trouble following along with everything and accurately labeling. Especially during the bone section it would be better to have diagrams rather than pointing to a bone. All the diagrams used were from a real cadaver which was interesting to see however, since there were so many things it was hard to distinguish completely and it would have been perfect if there was also a drawn example to compare it too; it would also have helped for the students so they can easily draw it. Finally, every section was well organized but I think having the overall view and placement in the body would've helped to fully process all the information.

By Francisco M

Jan 28, 2019

Very interesting topic, and the explanations are very clear. I missed some more advanced graphics for some lessons, not just the body

By Abdallah t h

Aug 13, 2019

the level of this course was more scientific than cousrse i had taken it in my university

By Gianna D

Oct 6, 2019

very informative and thorough. Great info provided.

By Daniela M V

Aug 27, 2019

Great explanations, useful graphics, great teacher.

By Shrinkhala K

Jul 10, 2019

great refresher course. very clear language.

By Julia G

Jul 7, 2019

Great review course.

By Cristina Z

Apr 27, 2019

Excellent!

By RAIBA N

May 1, 2020

Assalaamu Alikum:) I had a very good experience of this course. Dr.kathleen Alain is an amazing lecturer Maa Shaa Allah. Thank you so much for the certificate Inn Shaa Allah it will surely help me alot in future.

By Luis E G y G

Feb 25, 2019

Excellent course, great to learn basic and intermediate knowledge about muscular, skeletal and integumentary systems, the videos are very well explained, quizzes are comprehensive, overall a great experience.

By ALEJANDRA S

Jul 5, 2020

Puedo decir que fue exelénte las explicaciones que se daba acerca de cada tema, así mismo al momento de explicar las partes lo hacia de forma que era comprensible y los ejemplos eran muy útiles.

By Catrease M

Jan 20, 2021

I enjoyed this course very much. The video course lessons were great. It refreshed my memory on things I’ve learned years ago and I would definitely recommend this to other people.

By Haleema S

Sep 2, 2020

i was being able to learn and strengthen my knowledge about basic anatomy through this course i am really grateful to the authority for giving such an opportunity to us for learn

By Carlos R R G

Aug 16, 2019

it is a really good course, maybe the onl thing that could make it better would be a better explanation of ligaments, and a couple of videos with the movements of each muscle,

By Pedro

Aug 11, 2019

Great course for those just starting anatomy study or wanting to review basics learned in college.

