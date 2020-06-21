About this Course

What you will learn

  • Identify components of ear anatomy.

  • Interpret an audiogram to identify the type and degree of hearing loss.

  • Describe non-surgical and surgical interventions for children identified with permanent hearing loss.

  • Identify components of the vestibular system.

Skills you will gain

  • hearing loss risk factors
  • hearing loss assessment
  • vestibular system
  • ear anatomy
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Ear Anatomy

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Hearing Loss and Assessments

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Hearing Loss Diagnosis and Impact on Speech and Language Development

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 124 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Interventions for Hearing Loss

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 101 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

