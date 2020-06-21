Approximately 2 to 3 out of 1000 children in the United States are born with a significant hearing loss. Early identification and intervention of hearing loss is crucial to children’s lifelong learning outcomes. It is well documented that later identification of hearing loss can lead to significant delays in children’s speech, language, literacy, social and emotional development.
Hearing Loss in Children
Identify components of ear anatomy.
Interpret an audiogram to identify the type and degree of hearing loss.
Describe non-surgical and surgical interventions for children identified with permanent hearing loss.
Identify components of the vestibular system.
University of Michigan
Week 1: Ear Anatomy
Week 2: Hearing Loss and Assessments
Week 3: Hearing Loss Diagnosis and Impact on Speech and Language Development
Week 4: Interventions for Hearing Loss
