GM
Sep 4, 2020
I loved this course!! I would like to be a pediatrician so I'm really interested this topic. Thank you. See you soon.
FS
Mar 29, 2021
I learned quite a bit about the ear anatomy, hearing loss and vestibular issues. Very informative and easy to follow.
By Emily B•
Oct 30, 2020
Fantastic course in which I learned so much about hearing loss. Thank you for putting this course together!
By 山本亮介•
Jun 22, 2020
This course covers all areas regarding Hearing loss in Children. Neither too much nor too little.
By John P•
May 5, 2021
Well done!
By Seham A•
Dec 31, 2021
Thank you
By Magteld S•
Apr 3, 2022
This course in hearing loss in children, span a wide array of topics and serve a multitude of purposes for different hearing loss diagnosis. According to the WHO, hearing loss has become a global pandemic, I would say, a silent pandemic. Hearing loss is the most neglected and misunderstood disability with devastating effects when early identification and diagnosis are not made and moreover, hearing loss is a highly specialized field. This course is a medical course in the department of Otorhinolaryngology, Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Michigan. The course is of a high standard and quality specicialsists which provide a solid foundation to learn and understand hearing loss better. Bravo to the team of Otorhinolaryngology, University of Michigan!
By Manju R•
Jun 2, 2021
perfect course to learn the causes of hearing loss in children and how the early detection and intervension could help the young children greatly in overcoming the speech and language barriers allowing them to lead normal lives and normal learning.
By Maribel C L•
May 30, 2021
Un curso súper completo!!! Me gustaría que hubiese uno de adaptación de audífonos, para solventar dudas del día a día de la práctica audioprotésiica. Este curso ha sido completo, con mucha información interesante y de aplicación directa.
By Flora S•
Mar 30, 2021
I learned quite a bit about the ear anatomy, hearing loss and vestibular issues. Very informative and easy to follow.
By GIULIA M•
Sep 5, 2020
I loved this course!! I would like to be a pediatrician so I'm really interested this topic. Thank you. See you soon.
By Rebecca O•
Jun 24, 2020
I enjoyed hearing from different specialists in each area and the examples they gave with videos.
By George K D•
Jul 3, 2020
the lecturers were very informative, the slides were readable, the practical videos were superb.
By Ramesh V•
Sep 10, 2020
Very Informative and interesting course. some of the modules were long.
By Yasmin N•
Jul 1, 2020
Very informative nd interesting course.i hv learnd too much knowledge.
By Malavika N•
Aug 18, 2020
very informative and information provided is in depth
By Dr.G. Y•
May 17, 2020
Very useful course explained in a easy way
By Carolyn p•
Nov 11, 2020
working with kids with hearing problems
By Mohamed H A H•
Feb 19, 2022
informative course
By Alfonso G C•
Sep 12, 2020
very instructive
By Drpiyush k•
May 24, 2020
Excellent course
By raman k•
Aug 24, 2020
good course
By fabian p c•
May 17, 2021
excelente!
By CICILY P A•
Oct 10, 2020
Excellent
By Muhammad H•
Apr 23, 2022
awsome
By Shweta M•
Aug 21, 2021
Overall course was satisfactory but had there been more detailed explanation of technical terminology and indications to certain structures while explaining anatomy etc , it would have been more helpful for non-science background ones like me and some instructors were bit slow in speech and felt as if they are sighing (tired) while explaining which was bit uneasy a feeling;! Thanks !Though overly I enjoyed the course !
By Sneha N•
Sep 13, 2020
It was too exhaustive but I had a compulsion to complete it as a medical student.