Approximately 2 to 3 out of 1000 children in the United States are born with a significant hearing loss. Early identification and intervention of hearing loss is crucial to children’s lifelong learning outcomes. It is well documented that later identification of hearing loss can lead to significant delays in children’s speech, language, literacy, social and emotional development. This course addresses gaps currently existing in the health education curriculum for pediatric hearing loss and gives learners the foundational knowledge that can be applied immediately in a broad range of health, educational, and home settings. Benefits of the course include: • Basics of hearing and vestibular systems • Overview of early hearing screening programs • Clinic videos related to diagnosis, treatment & management of hearing loss in children • Personal interviews with children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing • Overview of the public health & educational infrastructure supporting children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing • Taught by multi-disciplinary pediatric experts • Exclusive operating room footage exploring ear anatomy and surgical ear procedures The University of Michigan Medical School designates this enduring material for a maximum of 11.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. The University of Michigan Medical School is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. This activity contributes to the CME component of the American Board of Pediatrics’s Maintenance of Certification Part II program. More information can be found in the course. If you would like to earn CME/MOC credit for participating in this course, please review the information in the course prior to beginning the activity. At the end of the course you will get specific instructions on how to get your free CME....

By Emily B

Oct 30, 2020

Fantastic course in which I learned so much about hearing loss. Thank you for putting this course together!

By 山本亮介

Jun 22, 2020

This course covers all areas regarding Hearing loss in Children. Neither too much nor too little.

By John P

May 5, 2021

Well done!

By Seham A

Dec 31, 2021

Thank you

By Magteld S

Apr 3, 2022

This course in hearing loss in children, span a wide array of topics and serve a multitude of purposes for different hearing loss diagnosis. According to the WHO, hearing loss has become a global pandemic, I would say, a silent pandemic. Hearing loss is the most neglected and misunderstood disability with devastating effects when early identification and diagnosis are not made and moreover, hearing loss is a highly specialized field. This course is a medical course in the department of Otorhinolaryngology, Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Michigan. The course is of a high standard and quality specicialsists which provide a solid foundation to learn and understand hearing loss better. Bravo to the team of Otorhinolaryngology, University of Michigan!

By Manju R

Jun 2, 2021

p​erfect course to learn the causes of hearing loss in children and how the early detection and intervension could help the young children greatly in overcoming the speech and language barriers allowing them to lead normal lives and normal learning.

By Maribel C L

May 30, 2021

Un curso súper completo!!! Me gustaría que hubiese uno de adaptación de audífonos, para solventar dudas del día a día de la práctica audioprotésiica. Este curso ha sido completo, con mucha información interesante y de aplicación directa.

By Flora S

Mar 30, 2021

I learned quite a bit about the ear anatomy, hearing loss and vestibular issues. Very informative and easy to follow.

By GIULIA M

Sep 5, 2020

I loved this course!! I would like to be a pediatrician so I'm really interested this topic. Thank you. See you soon.

By Rebecca O

Jun 24, 2020

I enjoyed hearing from different specialists in each area and the examples they gave with videos.

By George K D

Jul 3, 2020

the lecturers were very informative, the slides were readable, the practical videos were superb.

By Ramesh V

Sep 10, 2020

Very Informative and interesting course. some of the modules were long.

By Yasmin N

Jul 1, 2020

Very informative nd interesting course.i hv learnd too much knowledge.

By Malavika N

Aug 18, 2020

very informative and information provided is in depth

By Dr.G. Y

May 17, 2020

Very useful course explained in a easy way

By Carolyn p

Nov 11, 2020

working with kids with hearing problems

By Mohamed H A H

Feb 19, 2022

​informative course

By Alfonso G C

Sep 12, 2020

very instructive

By Drpiyush k

May 24, 2020

Excellent course

By raman k

Aug 24, 2020

good course

By fabian p c

May 17, 2021

excelente!

By CICILY P A

Oct 10, 2020

Excellent

By Muhammad H

Apr 23, 2022

awsome

By Shweta M

Aug 21, 2021

Overall course was satisfactory but had there been more detailed explanation of technical terminology and indications to certain structures while explaining anatomy etc , it would have been more helpful for non-science background ones like me and some instructors were bit slow in speech and felt as if they are sighing (tired) while explaining which was bit uneasy a feeling;! Thanks !Though overly I enjoyed the course !

By Sneha N

Sep 13, 2020

It was too exhaustive but I had a compulsion to complete it as a medical student.

