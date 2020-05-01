Many Deaf children around the world still leave school functionally illiterate. In some cases there is no allowance made for education of Deaf children at all. This 4 week course provides you with invaluable knowledge and skills about teaching Deaf children. You will learn about the importance of Deaf culture and community, the need for a language rich environment for the Deaf child from as young as possible, and that having access to sign language can help Deaf children academically, emotionally, and socially. We also cover various accommodations and modifications that you can apply in your classroom and learning environment to create an accessible learning experience for Deaf children. You will also find that a shift in attitude will enable you to connect with Deaf children with more understanding. This course does not teach sign language since each country has its own sign language. We hope that through this course you become an empowered teacher - for yourself, for your fellow teachers, and most importantly, for the Deaf children in your classroom.
Educating Deaf Children: Becoming an Empowered TeacherUniversity of Cape Town
About this Course
Offered by
University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town is the oldest university in South Africa and is one of the leading research universities on the African continent. UCT has over 25 000 students, of whom 30% are postgraduate students. We offer degrees in six faculties: Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science. We pride ourself on our diverse student body, which reflects the many cultures and backgrounds of the region. We welcome international students and are currently home to thousands of international students from over 100 countries. UCT has a tradition of academic excellence that is respected world-wide and is privileged to have more than 30 A-rated researchers on our staff, all of whom are recognised as world leaders in their field. Our aim is to ensure that our research contributes to the public good through sharing knowledge for the benefit of society. Past students include five Nobel Laureates – Max Theiler, Alan Cormack, Sir Aaron Klug, Ralph Bunche and, most recently, J M Coetzee.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The experience of being Deaf and how it impacts learning
Welcome to the first week of the course! In this week, you will be finding out about the experience of being Deaf from school children who participated in the TEDI research project as well as from three Deaf guest presenters. Being Deaf impacts learning and it is important to start the course with this awareness. The assessment in this week is a graded quiz at the end of the week. You will also have an opportunity to share some of your thoughts and reflections in the discussion forum. As a reminder, this course does not teach sign language since each country has its own sign language. We hope you enjoy the first week of the course!
The role of teachers in developing resilience in Deaf children
The second week in this course focuses on knowledge about the Deaf child's communication, emotional, and social development. This type of knowledge is crucial for teachers working with Deaf children, as it can inform teaching practices and greatly contribute to becoming an empowered teacher. In this week, you will hear from various experts, such as a counselor, an occupational therapist, and an audiologist, who will share their knowledge and experiences regarding Deaf children's development. At the end of this week there is a graded quiz and an opportunity for reflection through discussion. This week also includes an optional Honors lesson with a written assignment that will be reviewed by your peers.
Creating an accessible learning experience
Welcome to the third week of the course! In this week, we will look at creating classroom and learning experiences that are accessible to Deaf children. We know that every child has a right to quality education and in the previous two weeks you have learnt about the barriers to learning that Deaf children face and how excluded they often are from education. The content we bring to you in this week will show you how you can ensure that Deaf children are able to access learning by making your classroom, teaching methods, and assessments accessible. This week includes a graded quiz at the end of the week. You will also have an opportunity to share your reflections and experiences with your peers in the discussion forum at the end of the week.
Becoming an empowered teacher
Welcome to the last week of the course! Your journey to becoming an empowered teacher is ending. We hope that you have learnt valuable new practices in the previous three weeks. In this last week, the guest presenters discuss some internal and external aspects that you as teachers of Deaf children can focus on that can help you become a stronger and more effective teacher. These aspects include taking care of yourself, building support around you, working with teaching assistants, and collaborating with parents. By the end of the week, you will have completed your journey to becoming an empowered teacher and you will have an opportunity to reflect on the knowledge that you have gained through a written assignment that will be reviewed by your peers. You will also be able to share some reflections and final thoughts with your peers in the discussion forum at the end of the week.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.75%
- 4 stars12.24%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EDUCATING DEAF CHILDREN: BECOMING AN EMPOWERED TEACHER
I was nice and fun to follow your course. I have learn a lot how to deal with deaf children. What you as teacher can do
Loved the course. Helped understanding a lot of things I didn't know about. However, I'd suggest you to put more content about sign language. :)
Great course, I liked the pace and delivery. Would recommend to new and current teachers as well as anyone who works in institutions where they interact with Deaf children,
Extraordinary course.. happy to be know about this course and to be a part of it
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.