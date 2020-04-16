About this Course

7,814 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate an understanding of children with low vision and blindness.

  • Identify ways to create an inclusive classroom for children with visual impairment.

  • Identify ways of infusing the Expanded Core Curriculum into teaching.

  • Apply curriculum differentiation strategies.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Discover the visually impaired child

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Expanded Core Curriculum for the visually impaired child

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 97 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Curriculum differentiation and assistive technology

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 140 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Becoming an empowered teacher

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TEACHING CHILDREN WITH VISUAL IMPAIRMENT: CREATING EMPOWERING CLASSROOMS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder