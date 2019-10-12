About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Be able to understand disability as an issue of social justice

  • Describe educator support needs with regards to disability inclusion

  • Identify the systemic support structures available to teachers within the education system

  • Understand the impairment specific support needs of learners with disabilities

Instructor

Offered by

University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Inclusive education and special education: Equality and equity

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Supporting disability inclusion

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Systemic support for educators

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Principles and approaches for disability inclusion

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

