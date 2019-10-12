Worldwide millions of children are not able to fully participate in schooling, and this is especially a problem for children with disabilities. In this course, we explore the support that teachers need in order to meet the needs of children with severe to profound hearing, visual and intellectual disabilities. We consider how this can be done by talking with a range of experts (from teachers to activists) about inclusive education as well as sharing experiences of education.
Be able to understand disability as an issue of social justice
Describe educator support needs with regards to disability inclusion
Identify the systemic support structures available to teachers within the education system
Understand the impairment specific support needs of learners with disabilities
University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town is the oldest university in South Africa and is one of the leading research universities on the African continent. UCT has over 25 000 students, of whom 30% are postgraduate students. We offer degrees in six faculties: Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science. We pride ourself on our diverse student body, which reflects the many cultures and backgrounds of the region. We welcome international students and are currently home to thousands of international students from over 100 countries. UCT has a tradition of academic excellence that is respected world-wide and is privileged to have more than 30 A-rated researchers on our staff, all of whom are recognised as world leaders in their field. Our aim is to ensure that our research contributes to the public good through sharing knowledge for the benefit of society. Past students include five Nobel Laureates – Max Theiler, Alan Cormack, Sir Aaron Klug, Ralph Bunche and, most recently, J M Coetzee.
Inclusive education and special education: Equality and equity
This week, we consider what disability inclusion means by exploring different models of disability as well as disability rights and policies. Drawing from the history of special and inclusive education we look at how mainstream schools can move towards becoming inclusive schools and how special education can fit into an inclusive education framework. At the end of this week, there is a graded quiz, where you can check your understanding of the key concepts. Every week, you are invited to reflect on the topics in the discussions where you can talk with others about what this means for your practice as an educator.
Supporting disability inclusion
This week focuses on teacher empowerment and what teachers need to know to better support learners with disabilities. We begin by sharing with you what the Teacher Empowerment for Disability Inclusion (TEDI) project's research findings revealed about teachers’ educational needs. This week we hear powerful personal testimonies of individuals living with disabilities about their schooling which highlights the importance of the empowered teacher in their lives when they were learners. At the end of this week, there is a graded peer review and opportunity for reflection through discussion.
Systemic support for educators
This week focuses on the systemic support structures that are available to teachers and educators in order to support learners with impairments. A former teacher and two district officers share their experiences of support structures and the roles they had to shape and implement policies within the spaces they found themselves in. We will also explore some insights from the TEDI research project on how teachers feel they are supported. At the end of the week, there is a graded quiz and optional Honours Peer Review assignment where you can explore these topics further.
Principles and approaches for disability inclusion
This week discusses how to make the curriculum accessible for all - particularly focusing on those with severe to profound disabilities. This includes understanding some of the causes of specific impairments (hearing, visual and intellectual) and their impacts on learning. We also have the pleasure of learning from experts who outline which principles and approaches can be adopted to best support learners with these specific impairments. At the end of the week, there is a graded quiz where you can test your knowledge of what you have learnt, and through a discussion reflect on your own teaching practices.
