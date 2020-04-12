About this Course

8,919 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Educating children with intellectual disability
  • Lifelong Learning
  • caregiving
  • Intellectual Disability Education
  • Facilitating Learning
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Who is the child with severe to profound intellectual disability?

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Lifelong learning

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Facilitating learning

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 86 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Rights, advocacy and relationships of care

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

