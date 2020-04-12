This course is about caring for and educating children (and youth) with severe to profound intellectual disability. We use the idea of 'circles' to position the child at the center of the many levels of support needed. Around the child are circles of care and education - such as the parents, family, friends, caregivers, educators, health care workers and others such as neighbors, business owners and community members. Each one has an important role to play in the life of a person with an intellectual disability and can be seen as a caregiver and educator. Although this course is aimed particularly at caregivers who work at a special centre or in a private home, each person in the circle of care and education plays a valuable role and will find the course useful.
Severe to Profound Intellectual Disability: Circles of Care and EducationUniversity of Cape Town
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Educating children with intellectual disability
- Lifelong Learning
- caregiving
- Intellectual Disability Education
- Facilitating Learning
Offered by
University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town is the oldest university in South Africa and is one of the leading research universities on the African continent. UCT has over 25 000 students, of whom 30% are postgraduate students. We offer degrees in six faculties: Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science. We pride ourself on our diverse student body, which reflects the many cultures and backgrounds of the region. We welcome international students and are currently home to thousands of international students from over 100 countries. UCT has a tradition of academic excellence that is respected world-wide and is privileged to have more than 30 A-rated researchers on our staff, all of whom are recognised as world leaders in their field. Our aim is to ensure that our research contributes to the public good through sharing knowledge for the benefit of society. Past students include five Nobel Laureates – Max Theiler, Alan Cormack, Sir Aaron Klug, Ralph Bunche and, most recently, J M Coetzee.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Who is the child with severe to profound intellectual disability?
This week focuses on understanding the child (or person) with severe to profound intellectual disability. We will look at the definitions and terms related to intellectual disability and provide an overview of the history of intellectual disability. We will also explore how the needs and rights of children with severe to profound intellectual disability can be supported, with a particular emphasis on their right to education. We invite you to comment in the discussion forum, check your knowledge in the practice quizzes and take the graded quiz at the end of the week.
Lifelong learning
Lifelong learning is an approach that views everyday living as providing children with severe to profound intellectual disability opportunities to learn. With input from several experts, we'll explore how children with severe to profound intellectual disability can learn with appropriate support, what can be done to best facilitate the learning process and the importance of the learning environment. Attitudes and communication are highlighted as being central to creating effective environments for learning. Researchers also report on their findings from a local study on intellectual disability and life long learning in South Africa. At the end of this week, there are additional readings, a forum for discussion and a graded quiz.
Facilitating learning
This week we look at the learning support needs of children with severe to profound intellectual disability. We consider how to set up learning programmes and integrate different skills and activities. We look at how to change or adapt these programmes to meet the specific needs of mixed groups of children and those in different stages of learning. We also explore the role of structure and routine in creating effective learning environments. Lastly, we look at empowering the caring team, to support the development of children with severe to profound intellectual disability. At the end of this week, you will be asked to critically evaluate a learning programme and review the assignment of peers.
Rights, advocacy and relationships of care
This final week focuses on the relationships of care. We explore ways of giving agency to children with severe to profound intellectual disability who have been central to advocacy campaigns for their full inclusion in society. We also hear from caregivers who are, in many cases the key advocates for persons with intellectual disability. The circle of care for the caregiver is discussed, highlighting how they too need to be cared for and empowered. At the end of this week, there is a graded quiz. You may also choose to do the optional Honors Peer Review assignment.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.11%
- 4 stars16.66%
- 3 stars1.11%
- 1 star1.11%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SEVERE TO PROFOUND INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY: CIRCLES OF CARE AND EDUCATION
This course was interesting, engaging, and informative. As a pre-health student, I have learned a lot that will be helpful in my future pursuits.
Interesting and thought-provoking content for those already knowledgeable of this field and for those less experienced in this area.
It gets you motivated to be the voice of those who can't speak for themselves. You learn a lot about the environment and the system of children with severe to profound intellectual disability
Thank you for this course! I have learned a lot of things thru the video and readings!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.