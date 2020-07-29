IC
Apr 15, 2021
It gets you motivated to be the voice of those who can't speak for themselves. You learn a lot about the environment and the system of children with severe to profound intellectual disability
JR
Jul 9, 2020
This course was interesting, engaging, and informative. As a pre-health student, I have learned a lot that will be helpful in my future pursuits.
By Geetika S•
Jul 29, 2020
I have thoroughly enjoyed this course. It has truly enriched my knowledge in the space of intellectual disability.
By Alonso Z•
May 3, 2020
I loved this course; it really helped me to better understand and helped those involved in the circles of care and education in the severe to profound intellectual disability population. It is important to educated our general public that this vulnerable population can also learned and expressed their feelings and it should be our duty to helped them reach their full potential and acceptance in our society.
By Chahat�Baweja•
Jul 28, 2020
The course included the interaction with the caregivers of children with severe to profound intellectual disability which added a personal touch to the course. The structure of the course was also very nicely planned. The last week which focused on importance of self care for the caregivers was also great!
By Jessica H•
Mar 31, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It was well planned and conducted and has opened my mind to a new world of care. Lastly, it has tied in well with the sociology and psychology courses that I've completed and am completing at UCT.
By Rana M A•
Jul 22, 2020
I really appreciate your great team work on this class, its so helpful for me as a Teacher and a researcher on intellectual disability.
By virginia i•
Apr 28, 2020
It opens one's mind to the real world of education for children with intellectual disability and leads to the inclusive society for the people of determination.
By Sheena P•
Jun 7, 2020
I really enjoyed participating in this course.
By Sudeshna•
Dec 29, 2021
Excellent course. The informations provided specially about the stages of ability of an individual having severe to profound intellectual disability will help us to understand the the ability and making the support plan accordingly.
All modules are designed well. The quiz, and the assignment were also very engaging, and the process helped us to pay attention and understand and use the material properly.
Thank you !
By Vetrova M A•
Apr 1, 2020
Тема выраженных интеллектуальных нарушений практически не затрагивается образовательными курсами. Найти информацию по работе с детьми с тяжелой и глубокой умственной отсталостью чрезвычайно сложно. Поэтому я была приятно удивлена, когда нашла эту программу. Она сделана очень качественно, хорошо подобраны обучающие и тестовые материалы, лекторов было приятно и интересно слушать.
By Bhanu P A•
Nov 16, 2021
Splendid course.Very fortunate to have so caring high spirited educationists contributing to fields of child psychology,social psychology ,Health psychology,cultural psychology,cognitive psychology,positive psychology,Counselling,Art psychology,Speech therapy.Multidisciplinary team approach is the ultimatum.
By Sreenidhi R•
Sep 18, 2021
This course was really informative and helped me learn not only about the children with severe to profound intellectual disabilities, but also about the role of many people like caregivers and facilitators who work together to make lifelong learning for all children possible.
Thank you
By Angela L•
Sep 9, 2021
As a parent it felt very good to be "heard" during this course. I especially appreciate (and my eyes got a little 'sweaty' during the final week, the interview with the mother and how she approached life with her child with severe disability. Thank you for this course.
By June J•
Sep 27, 2021
I've found this course to be practical, relevant and particularly empowering for caregivers. This course cemented the need for all stakeholders to address the needs of persons with severe to profound intellectual disability from a human rights perspective,
By Ivan D S C•
Apr 16, 2021
It gets you motivated to be the voice of those who can't speak for themselves. You learn a lot about the environment and the system of children with severe to profound intellectual disability
By Jennifer R•
Jul 9, 2020
This course was interesting, engaging, and informative. As a pre-health student, I have learned a lot that will be helpful in my future pursuits.
By Chrisette L•
Apr 14, 2020
Interesting and thought-provoking content for those already knowledgeable of this field and for those less experienced in this area.
By Tharindu R•
Mar 10, 2021
Very successful course content with new and practical knowledge for both caregivers and therapists
By Jaipril L M•
Apr 13, 2020
Thank you for this course! I have learned a lot of things thru the video and readings!
By Ramya B•
May 20, 2020
The course was Excellent and the way it describe was so easy to understand
By Pol L•
Nov 3, 2020
This course is very informative.
By Mariam B•
Jun 19, 2020
very informative
By Simonette P•
May 7, 2021
very helpful
By Clément D B•
May 17, 2022
The descriptions of how to approach and characterize learning with a disabled child was very enligtening for me, so I am thankful. However, I've felt like a lot of time was used to transfer little informations at times. The course also stayed theoretical at times, like for example regarding good communication between colleagues. It is of course important to maintain good contact within a team, but more ideas on how to apply that practically should have been given.
By RAMKUMAR S•
Dec 27, 2021
I enjoyed this course. I was able to get the necessary perspective, understanding and knowledge with respect to providing care to a severe to profound intellectually disabled child. Thanks.
Some videos were verbose and can be reduced a bit. Adding a 'reading material' with summary on each video will really help (or a downloadable PDF for future reference) the learners.
By Maxine B•
Jun 11, 2020
Great