Chevron Left
Back to Severe to Profound Intellectual Disability: Circles of Care and Education

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Severe to Profound Intellectual Disability: Circles of Care and Education by University of Cape Town

4.8
stars
86 ratings
25 reviews

About the Course

This course is about caring for and educating children (and youth) with severe to profound intellectual disability. We use the idea of 'circles' to position the child at the center of the many levels of support needed. Around the child are circles of care and education - such as the parents, family, friends, caregivers, educators, health care workers and others such as neighbors, business owners and community members. Each one has an important role to play in the life of a person with an intellectual disability and can be seen as a caregiver and educator. Although this course is aimed particularly at caregivers who work at a special centre or in a private home, each person in the circle of care and education plays a valuable role and will find the course useful. During the course you can gain greater understanding about intellectual disability, levels of severity of intellectual disability and the history of intellectual disability. You will also start to understand how you can support children and youth with severe to profound intellectual disability so that they can reach their full potential and become participating members of society. We look at lifelong learning by exploring brain development, the learning process and how to maximise the opportunities for learning. With input from a range of experts, we consider how best learning can be facilitated. This includes looking at children’s learning support needs, how to go about planning activities for the learning programme as well as how to empower multiple people who work in a team to care and educate children with severe to profound intellectual disability. In the last week, we focus on rights, advocacy and relationships of care. Empowering and caring for caregivers themselves is a key focus of the course. For professional development purposes, you can purchase a Verified Certificate if you wish to show evidence of your achievements, but this is optional, and you can apply for Financial Aid if you are unable to pay the certificate fee....

Top reviews

IC

Apr 15, 2021

It gets you motivated to be the voice of those who can't speak for themselves. You learn a lot about the environment and the system of children with severe to profound intellectual disability

JR

Jul 9, 2020

This course was interesting, engaging, and informative. As a pre-health student, I have learned a lot that will be helpful in my future pursuits.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for Severe to Profound Intellectual Disability: Circles of Care and Education

By Geetika S

Jul 29, 2020

I have thoroughly enjoyed this course. It has truly enriched my knowledge in the space of intellectual disability.

By Alonso Z

May 3, 2020

I loved this course; it really helped me to better understand and helped those involved in the circles of care and education in the severe to profound intellectual disability population. It is important to educated our general public that this vulnerable population can also learned and expressed their feelings and it should be our duty to helped them reach their full potential and acceptance in our society.

By Chahat�Baweja

Jul 28, 2020

The course included the interaction with the caregivers of children with severe to profound intellectual disability which added a personal touch to the course. The structure of the course was also very nicely planned. The last week which focused on importance of self care for the caregivers was also great!

By Jessica H

Mar 31, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It was well planned and conducted and has opened my mind to a new world of care. Lastly, it has tied in well with the sociology and psychology courses that I've completed and am completing at UCT.

By Rana M A

Jul 22, 2020

I really appreciate your great team work on this class, its so helpful for me as a Teacher and a researcher on intellectual disability.

By virginia i

Apr 28, 2020

It opens one's mind to the real world of education for children with intellectual disability and leads to the inclusive society for the people of determination.

By Sheena P

Jun 7, 2020

I really enjoyed participating in this course.

By Sudeshna

Dec 29, 2021

Excellent course. The informations provided specially about the stages of ability of an individual having severe to profound intellectual disability will help us to understand the the ability and making the support plan accordingly.

All modules are designed well. The quiz, and the assignment were also very engaging, and the process helped us to pay attention and understand and use the material properly.

Thank you !

By Vetrova M A

Apr 1, 2020

Тема выраженных интеллектуальных нарушений практически не затрагивается образовательными курсами. Найти информацию по работе с детьми с тяжелой и глубокой умственной отсталостью чрезвычайно сложно. Поэтому я была приятно удивлена, когда нашла эту программу. Она сделана очень качественно, хорошо подобраны обучающие и тестовые материалы, лекторов было приятно и интересно слушать.

By Bhanu P A

Nov 16, 2021

Splendid course.Very fortunate to have so caring high spirited educationists contributing to fields of child psychology,social psychology ,Health psychology,cultural psychology,cognitive psychology,positive psychology,Counselling,Art psychology,Speech therapy.Multidisciplinary team approach is the ultimatum.

By Sreenidhi R

Sep 18, 2021

This course was really informative and helped me learn not only about the children with severe to profound intellectual disabilities, but also about the role of many people like caregivers and facilitators who work together to make lifelong learning for all children possible.

Thank you

By Angela L

Sep 9, 2021

As a parent it felt very good to be "heard" during this course. I especially appreciate (and my eyes got a little 'sweaty' during the final week, the interview with the mother and how she approached life with her child with severe disability. Thank you for this course.

By June J

Sep 27, 2021

I've found this course to be practical, relevant and particularly empowering for caregivers. This course cemented the need for all stakeholders to address the needs of persons with severe to profound intellectual disability from a human rights perspective,

By Ivan D S C

Apr 16, 2021

It gets you motivated to be the voice of those who can't speak for themselves. You learn a lot about the environment and the system of children with severe to profound intellectual disability

By Jennifer R

Jul 9, 2020

This course was interesting, engaging, and informative. As a pre-health student, I have learned a lot that will be helpful in my future pursuits.

By Chrisette L

Apr 14, 2020

Interesting and thought-provoking content for those already knowledgeable of this field and for those less experienced in this area.

By Tharindu R

Mar 10, 2021

Very successful course content with new and practical knowledge for both caregivers and therapists

By Jaipril L M

Apr 13, 2020

Thank you for this course! I have learned a lot of things thru the video and readings!

By Ramya B

May 20, 2020

The course was Excellent and the way it describe was so easy to understand

By Pol L

Nov 3, 2020

This course is very informative.

By Mariam B

Jun 19, 2020

very informative

By Simonette P

May 7, 2021

very helpful

By Clément D B

May 17, 2022

The descriptions of how to approach and characterize learning with a disabled child was very enligtening for me, so I am thankful. However, I've felt like a lot of time was used to transfer little informations at times. The course also stayed theoretical at times, like for example regarding good communication between colleagues. It is of course important to maintain good contact within a team, but more ideas on how to apply that practically should have been given.

By RAMKUMAR S

Dec 27, 2021

I enjoyed this course. I was able to get the necessary perspective, understanding and knowledge with respect to providing care to a severe to profound intellectually disabled child. Thanks.

Some videos were verbose and can be reduced a bit. Adding a 'reading material' with summary on each video will really help (or a downloadable PDF for future reference) the learners.

By Maxine B

Jun 11, 2020

Great

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder