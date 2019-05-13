MA
May 12, 2019
I'm truly satisfied that I followed this course. It enhanced my knowledge about Disability education and inclusion. Easy steps and instructions. Well informed. This will surely help me in my career.
VF
Jun 27, 2020
Thank you so much for having this kind of course it really help me on my job. Thank you for sharing your expertise and knowledge. I will apply all the things that I have learned in this course.
By Maththumagala K M L A•
May 13, 2019
By Mmabatho•
Feb 23, 2019
So far am loving it,am in week 2 and the lessons get better each time I log on,I hope I get a chance to add more courses after I complete this one, very eye opening and informative.
By sarah@bydesign.org.za•
Oct 13, 2019
Outstanding: relevant, mix of real-life practitioners and people who live with various impairments, sound research, and opportunities to learn with others across the globe. Highly recommended.
By Maya S•
Apr 25, 2019
Thanks a lot to organizers of this course. Very informative, with theory and practice and a lot of resources. Will definitely recommend to others.
By Claire P•
Jul 16, 2019
The course was interesting and I liked learning about practical opportunities. However, because there were few students taking the course the process of peer review for my final assignment took almost three months of me needing to check the course regularly without a notification to find out if another assignment had been posted for me to review. This was frustrating and I received no feedback from those that run the course regarding this. However, the information, knowledge and understanding I gained from the course was useful.
By Wikus•
May 10, 2019
I enjoyed the course. The videos and information is well set-out and it is easy to follow. The only problem I encounter is that I can't finish it due to there not being peer submissions for me to assess for almost two weeks since I completed and received my grading for all of the course tasks up to the end of week 5. I have also asked assistance on the help flag several times and on the discussion section with no assistance yet.
By Ronette P•
Mar 11, 2019
Excellent! Each teacher should do this course!
By Magdy N A•
Feb 10, 2020
very excellent course , thank you for great effort
By Courtney K•
Mar 20, 2020
I absolutely loved this course especially the fact that there weren't only videos but a text option too! This made learning so much easier for me! The only thing I found stressful/ challenging, was the peer-graded assignments. I completed this course as part of a requirement for my University of Johannesburg online module and those have different due dates for the course which means peer-graded assignments became stressful and caused mass anxiety. I think there should maybe be an option of a differentiated assignment to elevate that pressure/stress. I am so glad I have found Coursera, I will definitely be completing more in the future!
By Grace A•
Feb 10, 2020
This course has been highly educational and given me many ways to accommodate my students with disabilities. I also loved the idea of people with disability being a part of the staff in order to relate better with students with disabilities.
By CHEROLE•
Mar 8, 2021
By Thabang S•
Mar 26, 2020
I learnt a lot on Inclusion and the methods of teaching disabled learners.
By Allexander M•
Aug 4, 2019
Well organised course with powerful content on disability and and inclusion
By Anastasiia P•
Mar 15, 2020
I lost an interest to this course and never will recommend to anybody. The worse part is assignments. Why do I have to redo millions times my work which evaluation based on others objective opinion, who probably was not even reading it and just put some grades.
By Pamphile N•
Jul 2, 2020
1- In English
This course opened my eyes to a great social injustice that African society seems to be ignored. I learned a lot both about learners' disabilities and the quality of a support system.
The community and in particular the members of the education system should be better educated themselves about the true meaning of inclusive education. The establishment of a support system by education managers is desirable and urgent. We must take ownership of the principles of inclusive education and integrate the functioning of our education system.
2- En français
Ce cours m'a ouvert les yeux sur une grande injustice sociale que la société africaine semble ignorée. J'ai beaucoup appris tant sur les deficiences des apprenants que sur la qualité d'un système de soutien.
La communauté et en particulier les membres du système educatif devraient etre mieux éduqués eux-meme sur la vrai signification de l'education inclusive. La mise en place d'un système de soutient par les gestionnaires de l'éducation est souhaitable et urgente. Nous devons nous approprier les principes de l'education inclusive et les intégrer dans le fonctionnement de notre système éducatif.
By Perumala M A•
May 8, 2020
This course was highly useful for me. I deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone involved especially the tutors. This is my first experience of online studies and I have thoroughly enjoyed the course. The additional resources were good enough and very informative. Thanks to Coursera for taking up the initiative to becoming a platform for many like me to study from the comfort of our homes. I will definitely use all the strategies in my teaching with regards to the persons with disabilities.
Many Thanks.
Perumala Mary Angel.
By Jessica H•
Jul 28, 2020
This is a great course it gives you information on all sorts of things relating to disability inclusion including how different disabilities affect children and methods of teaching which ensure they can still learn. I really enjoyed this course so I would highly recommend
By Magdeleen v J•
Mar 24, 2020
Thank you for the effort that was put into this course. It has good, practical examples of how inclusive education can be applied. Videos are short enough to be manageable and assignments are on-topic.
Great course, thanks.
By Vivien T F•
Jun 28, 2020
By Jananee B•
May 30, 2020
Excellent program!
Lectures from experts on the subject on Inclusive education along with Group discussion with peers made the program a grand success .
By Jill R•
May 4, 2020
Well paced. Practical suggestions and examples for how to incorporate and attend to disability in the classroom and school environment.
By Fidan F•
May 4, 2020
An amazing course. I have learnt many things regarding inclusive education. thanks every instructor for their amazing work
By Jyothis T•
May 10, 2020
I really enjoyed joining this course. It has helped me in a lot of ways for my professional development.
By Angélica J C C•
May 11, 2020
Great course, met my expectations, has many examples and useful strategies. Totally recommended.
By Zukiswa J•
Mar 27, 2020
Thanks I learnt about the course opened my eyes new experiences, new informative information.